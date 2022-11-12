Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 12th 2022, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Trump is toast, Biden not far from finished

by Ron Holdraker
November 12, 2022

Ahh, Wednesday morning showed that the Trump era of lies, denial, endorsements, rhetoric is finally waning. His 2022 pre-election selections only fared “ok”, with key Republican losses in the “Red Wave” becoming only a ripple in the overall pond of politics.

Seems all those Trump waving flags and Red Hat lovers failed to muster enough support for Trump to continue to be a powerhouse in the Republican future. Much like the McCarthy era, Republicans are appearing to return to semi-normal.

Trump reportedly left a Mar-a- Lago party fuming after 14 of his candidates bit the dust after last Tuesday’s election. (see story on Page A4).

Not only did Trump wallow away, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis won reelection big, making his stock soar for the top Republican honcho for 2024.

According to a story by Dylan Stableford for yahoo!news:

“Rupert Murdoch’s conservative media empire helped propel Donald Trump’s remarkable rise from tabloid-friendly New York real estate mogul and reality show star to the presidency.

But in the wake of disappointing results for the Republican Party in Tuesday’s midterm elections, Murdoch-owned media outlets — the New York Post, Fox News and the Wall Street Journal — are blaming Trump for the GOP’s lackluster performance, and appear ready to move on from the former president.

On its front page Wednesday morning, the New York Post anointed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “DeFuture” of the GOP. On Thursday it took fresh aim at Trump, depicting him as “Trumpty Dumpty.”

But wait! There are still some conspiracy Trumpers left. Although most Trump election deniers have shut their mouths, over 100 lawsuits have been filed protesting what they consider ‘election glitches’ in the swamping of the ‘Red Wave’.

According to a story by the Associated Press:

Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival...

“Trump sought to use the midterms as an opportunity to prove his enduring political influence after losing the White House in 2020. He endorsed more than 330 candidates in races up and down the ballot, often elevating inexperienced and deeply flawed candidates. He reveled in their primary victories. But many of their positions, including echoing Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election and embracing hardline views on abortion, were out of step with the political mainstream...

Biden, of course, has amassed some revival points as a result of the “good day” Democrats had across the country.

Still, stock in Biden is still pretty cheap for a 2024 run for the presidency. He is still seen as a losing bet if anybody but Trump tosses their hats in for the Republican nod in 2024. He remains “A persistently unpopular president, with his approval rating at just 41%, according to FiveThirtyEight”

This will undoubtedly bring up a new breed of Democrats in an effort to rebuild the Democrat image over the next several months

Related Articles

Democracy...who gives a shit?
November 6, 2022
The student loan thing
October 30, 2022
As long as I get mine
October 22, 2022

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Waples, Liesel

OCONOMOWOC, WI: Liesel Waples passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022, at Shorehaven Lutheran Homes of Oconomowoc. Liesel was born in 1934, in the small town of Wagenfeld in Northern Germany. She studied textile engineering in München Gladbach and, following graduation, sailed alone to New York City at the age of 21 to perfect her […]

Read More
Dubois, David “Goat”

 SODUS: Age 76, passed away peacefully November 9th, 2022 at the Geneva Living Center. He is survived by his special friend, Maureen Parks, and a host of other friends. He was an Icon in the town of Sodus. He enjoyed volunteering and did it often.  You could often find him walking along Ridge Rd. when […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square