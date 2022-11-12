Trump is toast, Biden not far from finished

Ahh, Wednesday morning showed that the Trump era of lies, denial, endorsements, rhetoric is finally waning. His 2022 pre-election selections only fared “ok”, with key Republican losses in the “Red Wave” becoming only a ripple in the overall pond of politics.

Seems all those Trump waving flags and Red Hat lovers failed to muster enough support for Trump to continue to be a powerhouse in the Republican future. Much like the McCarthy era, Republicans are appearing to return to semi-normal.

Trump reportedly left a Mar-a- Lago party fuming after 14 of his candidates bit the dust after last Tuesday’s election. (see story on Page A4).

Not only did Trump wallow away, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis won reelection big, making his stock soar for the top Republican honcho for 2024.

According to a story by Dylan Stableford for yahoo!news:

“Rupert Murdoch’s conservative media empire helped propel Donald Trump’s remarkable rise from tabloid-friendly New York real estate mogul and reality show star to the presidency.

But in the wake of disappointing results for the Republican Party in Tuesday’s midterm elections, Murdoch-owned media outlets — the New York Post, Fox News and the Wall Street Journal — are blaming Trump for the GOP’s lackluster performance, and appear ready to move on from the former president.

On its front page Wednesday morning, the New York Post anointed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “DeFuture” of the GOP. On Thursday it took fresh aim at Trump, depicting him as “Trumpty Dumpty.”

But wait! There are still some conspiracy Trumpers left. Although most Trump election deniers have shut their mouths, over 100 lawsuits have been filed protesting what they consider ‘election glitches’ in the swamping of the ‘Red Wave’.

According to a story by the Associated Press:

Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival...

“Trump sought to use the midterms as an opportunity to prove his enduring political influence after losing the White House in 2020. He endorsed more than 330 candidates in races up and down the ballot, often elevating inexperienced and deeply flawed candidates. He reveled in their primary victories. But many of their positions, including echoing Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election and embracing hardline views on abortion, were out of step with the political mainstream...

Biden, of course, has amassed some revival points as a result of the “good day” Democrats had across the country.

Still, stock in Biden is still pretty cheap for a 2024 run for the presidency. He is still seen as a losing bet if anybody but Trump tosses their hats in for the Republican nod in 2024. He remains “A persistently unpopular president, with his approval rating at just 41%, according to FiveThirtyEight”

This will undoubtedly bring up a new breed of Democrats in an effort to rebuild the Democrat image over the next several months