Trump's love of Putin now a curse?

Oh, no, Trump is dying on the vine. Seems the Republican Party is finding it less appealing to follow ex-president Trump and his wild world of politics.

Seems his adoration and love of Russian President Putin is catching up with reality, as pictures of Ukrainian mass murder is exposed.

Trump, for his part, thought Putin’s build up of forces on the Ukraine border was only a ploy. “I’m surprised — I’m surprised. I thought he was negotiating when he sent his troops to the border. I thought he was negotiating,” Trump told the Washington Examiner. “I thought it was a tough way to negotiate, but a smart way to negotiate.”

T​he former president, who has repeatedly insisted that Russia would not have launched its invasion if he were still in the White House, defended himself against criticism from lawmakers, including some Republicans, for praising Putin just before the invasion as “savvy” and a “genius.”

The former president who maintains a firm grip/but slipping on the GOP, has called the Russian leader “smart” while condemning the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile Madison Cawthorn and Marjorie Taylor Greene, far-right members of Congress and enthusiastic Trump supporters, have made controversial comments of their own.

Cawthorn has called Volodymyr Zelinskiy, the president of Ukraine who addressed Congress last week, a “thug” and his government “incredibly evil”.

Greene, for her part said, “If we truly care about suffering and death on our television screens, we cannot fund more of it by sending money and weaponry to Ukraine to fight a war they cannot possibly win.”

She also claimed, without evidence, that Ukraine’s 2014 revolution was a US-backed coup, that major US political figures like Joe Biden and Mitt Romney have business interests in Ukraine, and that the source of the invasion was misconduct on “both sides” by Russia and Ukraine.

Commentators were quick to pounce on the remarks, with some like writer Matt Yglesias calling them, “just bizarre,” while others pointed out how the Georgia legislator’s remarks echoed past apologists for Hitler—and present-day Kremlin propaganda.

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Sunday that aid from the United States would possibly go toward funding “Nazi militias” instead of everyday Ukrainians.

Greene blasted her message worldwide Sunday through her Twitter account. She wrote that she was opposed to “Putin’s war” and the invasion that happened in late February. She also said Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky was using his own military to “torture his own people.”

“Putin is targeting and slaughtering civilians in a brutal unprovoked war against Ukraine, a sovereign democratic nation,” added Ms Greene’s fellow Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, writing on Twitter that, “only the Kremlin and their useful idiots would call that ‘a conflict in which peace agreements have been violated by both sides.’”

Russian conspiracy about the US is spreading in America. A new conspiracy theory has become popular among some of the online communities that formed around QAnon — one simultaneously being promoted by the Kremlin as a justification for its invasion of Ukraine. The false claim: the United States is developing bioweapons in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin has stepped in to save the day and destroy the weapons.

During a interview with a Newsmax host who tried claiming Trump was tough on Putin, Former National Security Advisor John Bolton pushed back, stating ‘Trump complained sanctions on Russia were too tough” and he “barely knew where Ukraine was”.