Ups & Downs for the week

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke for 45 minutes on Monday, mostly stating the obvious – New York State is broke. He conveniently laid all the blame of the coronavirus and federal government – a move pretty much expected.

The truth is NYS has been in a financial pickle for years and the Governor’s solution has always been more taxation and dipping into the vice barrel of goodies.

No question about it, legalizing marijuana will bring millions into state coffers. Unfortunately, like most dabbles into that pot of gold, there are numerous downsides and costs that are often denied.

Oooh, more gambling avenues means more money. Cuomo would bid off his mother’s grave if it looked like it would solve budget problems.

Of course, one of the obvious moves to reduce the deficit and government costs would to be to reduce the state head count, freeze state wages and cut some fat of the sacred cows of some programs.

The Gov wants to prepare for any future medical emergencies by having companies develop and produce medical supplies here in good old NY. Sounds great except with NYS has one of the highest tax burdens on business. Hmm, sounds counter productive to everybody but Governor Cuomo.

Cuomo’s solutions keep relying on federal bailouts instead of common sense.

Cuomo did an okay job on coronavirus, far better than the feds, but his lack of acceptance of reality is still his biggest downfall.

Don’t forget Cuomo’s pitch to reduce those held in jails and prisons. Yes, that has resulted in practically nobody in New York behind bars, but also a big, big backlog in court warrants for those who fail to appear in court, over and over and over again.

Please return at least some decisions on remands to jail on local courts.

*****

Moving on...Patriot’s Coach, Bill Belichick’s refusal to accept the Medal of Freedom from President Trump was seen by many as a bold move. Belichick cited the Capital attack as the reason for his reason.

Good move since Belichick would have been belittled, debunked and disowned by most in New England.

*****

So, after last Wednesday’s debacle in the Capitol, Trump has begun handing out Medals of Freedom like candy. Three more golfers and Trump “yes” man, Ohio’s Congressman Jim Jordan are in line.

According to the White House, the award is bestowed by the president on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to world peace, culture, U.S. national interests, or “other significant public or private endeavors.”

Yup, that is good old Jim Jordan...not! A good move was to present the Medal of Freedom in a very private ceremony.

*****

President Trump, according to Republican congressional leader Kevin McCarthy, acknowledged he (Trump)bears “some responsibility” for an assault on the U.S. Capitol last week. The violence occurred shortly after Trump urged supporters to march on the Capitol during a rally where he repeated false claims that the Nov. 3 election was “rigged” against him.

Trump initially ignored demands that he condemn the attack, repeating his false claims about election fraud and referred to the supporters involved in the siege of Congress as “very special”.

*****

I find it ironic that Republicans push for the ‘Right to Life’ cause, and in the same breath, push for federal death row inmates to be executed. The first female to be executed in 60 years, with Trump’s approval, died last week, with another inmate was executed this week in the final days of his reign.

*****

Congratulations to the major corporations either cancelling, or asking for the return of political contributions for any Republicans denying election results and pushing for the rejection of electoral votes.

Some corporations are actually cancelling all political donations, both Democrat and Republican...at least until the heat dies down.

You see, once a politician, always a politician...as long as the PAC (Political Action Committee) and corporate donations keep fueling campaigns and denying political competition.

Of course, PACs and corporations donate out of the goodness of their hearts and in no way expect their billions to influence politicians, or their voting habits...