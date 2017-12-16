Walk-off of Shame

There’s a cottage industry that has been in place since fandom has been in existence.

It’s called fan shaming.

It happens to fans of teams that are perennial winners and fans of those that can’t seem to get it right.

Eventually, however, with the exception of the dopey fair-weather variety who change with whoever is on top, and rip bottom-feeders from the shallow end of their sports self-esteem, most true sports fans feel for those whose teams appear either cursed or inept.

The Bills and Browns are among that group. The Cubs and Red Sox took nearly two combined centuries to escape. The Indians are still there. And good sports fans have ripped those teams out of sympathy for their fanbases.

But then there are fans who always hear jeers. An embarrassment of success or expected promise plagues these groups as soon as their teams make a move that could catapult them back into a championship.

Meet Duke. Meet Alabama. Meet the Lakers. Meet the Patriots or Cowboys.

Or, if you’ve been paying attention, meet the Yankees.

There’s no team in sports more hated than the Yanks.

And this past week of moves, some that landed in their lap, is a clear indication that Yankee fans are targets for ridicule for simply doing the thing so many others struggle at; the thing you wish your team would do, too:

Try to win.

No. Speaking from experience, its not hard being a Yankee fan.

But the “buying championships” crowd has returned after a season the team went seven games with the eventual world champions when they weren’t expected to even make the postseason.

Fox, MLB Network and TBS loved it. Why?

Baseball is better when the Yankees are. The ratings prove it.

Baseball needs the Yankees more than the Yankees need baseball. No team in sports carries its game’s proverbial torch like the fellas in pinstripes.

And in baseball, nobody outside the Yankee Universe hates the Red Sox. Few who aren’t within the shadow of St. Louis’ arch hate the Cubs. The only thing in the Bay area anyone loathes is the Dodgers.

But, you either love the Yankees or hate them. And if you have paid a morsel of attention this past week, you’ll realize the Yankees weren’t the first team their old hero, Derek Jeter, tried shipping his $265 Man.

Giancarlo Stanton wanted to go to NY after vetoing trades to the Giants (who nobody hates–save Dodgers fans–despite winning three titles since 2010) and the Cardinals, who, until a rogue hacking scandal, were the among the best organizations in the game.

Since 2000, the Giants and Cardinals have outclassed the Yankees, as have the Red Sox, with each winning multiple championships to the Yankees’ lone 2009 trophy loft. But nobody hates those guys.

Giancarlo Stanton joins the Yankees after their front office (which has been skewered by this writer in this space) cleared payroll, traded stars, signed relative unknowns, and rebuilt a farm system over several years, playing through mediocrity to get here.

It’s the Dave Ramsey mantra:

“Live like nobody else so you can live like nobody else.”

Stanton lands in New York, on his former owner’s third try, mind you, and haters accuse the Yankees of buying championships.

Yet, they still don’t have sports’ highest payroll.

And who takes the brunt of it? Their fans.

Yankee Fan-Shaming has been a trend since The Babe. Fans shouldn’t apologize for loving a team that invests back into itself and rewards it’s fans with historic moments more often than most–or, in the case of the Bills, ever.

This isn’t about the guys with the hack “Got Rings?” shirts, or the goofballs who wear Yankee gear into Frontier Field when Scranton comes to town and actually root AGAINST the Wings. This is about those whom received this heirloom and will pass it on again, and can tell you as much about Alviro Espinoza as they can about Jeter.

Giancarlo Stanton is a Yankee. This doesn’t mean they’ll win the Series, just like everyone–even fans of the previously cursed Red Sox–was sure of when A-Rod arrived. But, it does mean they give a crap about winning and don’t about what everyone thinks. Brian Cashman has been killed for some head-scratchers. Often. But he got this done. He had help, but he got it done.

Rival baseball fans have tried to embarrass, belittle and suck the joy out of Yankee fans for years. Then, for those few years when they weren’t signing huge contracts, they were left alone. Then their plan worked, and now everyone hates them again.

Good. This is exactly what baseball needs. A real villain. Real rivalries. Real reasons to pay attention while the life-changing NFL training camps begin.

Keep hating. But leave the shaming for yourselves. It’s all just projection anyway.