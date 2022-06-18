When much is too much

How much money do you need? If you were a multi-millionaire, would you be satisfied? If you had more money than you could spend in a lifetime, would you keep seeking more? If you won the big lottery, would you be eternally happy? At what point would you sacrifice your morals for more cash?

Ahh, the dilemma, when is much too much? According to the most recent available data, there are approximately 56.1 millionaires in the world as of 2021, a significant increase from the 50.8 millionaires listed in 2020. Although this might seem like a big number, the percentage of millionaires across the globe right now is only 1.1% of the entire human population.

According to MoneyTransfers.com, there are 21,951,000 millionaires in the US. and 2,688 billionaires in the world. The increasing number of millionaires in the world, particularly in the United States, highlights the rapidly changing wealth landscape for consumers today. However, even as the number of millionaires grows, these high net-worth individuals still only account for a tiny sliver of the planet’s population.

When you see a prized football, soccer, baseball player getting multi-year, multi-million dollar contracts, do you scratch your head in wonderment? What about that millionaire movie star demanding $20 million for the next film? How much are movie and sports tickets?

If a golfer wins a major tournament and earns a cash prize of $2.2 million is that luck, planning, hours, days, weeks, years of practice and dedication to a sport?

Now let’s say the Saudi Arabian brain trusts want to improve their nasty image around the world, by starting a new golf league.

First, put up to $200 million in their face just to show up. Then, you plan a golf tournament of similar former top players where nobody loses. Even the last place finisher walks away with a tidy bit of cash, more than double last week’s PGA winner. Yeah, its like when everybody on the Little League teams gets a participation trophy at the end of the season.

The plan behind this new league? Improve your worldwide image of merciless killings, controlling the world’s large oil reserves while raking in billions and overall keeping a lid on any dissention within and outside your domain. Also, keep women under your thumb and perhaps bite the hand that feeds you, by bankrolling terrorist groups that pretty much blame America for everything.

A splashy new golf tournament, which attracted some of the biggest players in the game and launched in London last week, has become the latest example of what detractors call “sportswashing,” the practice of sanitizing the reputation of a country or corporation using expensive and high-profile sporting events. That, in nutshell is the new Saudi Arabia LIV Golf tournament schedule.

So, the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, with Greg Norman at the helm have jumped on millions of free cash. Mostly older players who are having their fancy pants pulled down by younger golf names have opted to go anti- Saudi.

Tiger Woods said definitely NO, along with a host of PGA loyalists who love the game and the challenge more that the cash raining down.

Meanwhile, average golfers and watchers are enraged over a Saudi government known for their brutal, gay -bashing west-hating ways.

I rather doubt the Saudi move towards “sportswashing” will include the Ladies Professional Golf Association, but oodles of cash may make Americans forget about incidents like the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Both U.S. intelligence services and a U.N. special rapporteur have blamed the Saudi government for the murder. But, then again, how many Americans even remember the 911 attack, or that guy named Khashoggi, or whatever.

What? Oil is over $5 per gallon?