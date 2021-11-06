Why Biden will be a one-term president

Forget the age thing, but by 2024 President Joe Biden will be 81 years-old. For quasi-thinking-forwarding Republicans, Donald Trump will be almost 80. Age shouldn’t be a major factor, but in the minds of voters, realistically, it will be, for both.

Currently the economy is under major pressures, along with party morality, technical changes and overall. As voters, whether it is factual, or not, we blame the man/woman at the top of the heap. Rising gas prices, product shortages, health concerns, political upheaval, we look at #1.

I watch/read far more news than the average “Joe”, dive deep into the economic/political/media stories and research.

When Biden rose out of the ashes of his predecessor, most of America was looking for sanity, stability and something lacking in the last administration - forethought.

Unfortunately, President Biden has waffled through a series of confrontations, unclear decisions and attempting to be all things to all people and failing to right the ship.

Part of his failures are most definitely due to Trump’s continual lies and blind following by ignorant Republicans. Part of his current failures are due to a serious schism of thought and destination within the Democrat Party and the ability to reach a compromise.

The Haitian ‘resettlement’ of sending thousands of border migrants back to Haiti was, at best, grossly stupid. Some of those thousands had fled Haiti almost a decade ago. It really looked bad and more of a Trump move and pissed off even middle road Dems.

Middle Road Democrats are stifled by far left wing, demanding everything under the sun, for their constituents. This should have been thwarted months ago, but Biden failed miserably in unifying the Party.

BILLION, hell no, let’s talk TRILLIONS of dollars thrown at everything, scared the crap out of conservative Republicans and gave them enough ammunition to raise the hair on the back of their necks.

Honestly, just about anyone with common sense knew the Democrat’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan would settle well under the $3.5 trillion dollar pie in the sky.

Biden’s associates know full well that the voters have a short memory. The problem is perception. Those “fly by-the-seat-of-your-pants” polls show the growing number of independent voters who also have their doubts about Biden and his social spending.

I am a fiscal conservative, but even I see through the fog of politics and realize that the U.S. has to do something different to vitalize the economy and reawaken the American dream.

Facts are facts. The mid-term elections never look good for the President or Party in power. With the barest of majority and knowledge the current political stature is unsustainable. The Dems, both middle of the road and far progressive members know they need to act fast. In the next weeks, the reduced Democrat spending packages will pass.

I am not one of those people who believe this past Tuesday’s thumping of Democrats is a bellwether for mid-term elections. Again, voters have short memories and things could turn around quickly in the days, months ahead.

One of the major points to be stifled will undoubtedly be the weakened climate change proposals. With West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s coal mining operations at risk, there was no way the Senator was going to push for eliminating or cutting back on fossil fuels, or clean energy for the near future.

Manchin, with the one vote majority plurality, knew he was in the driver’s seat and simply sat back and waited for major concessions that would assure his reelection in a dicey state.

Meanwhile, progressives screamed “no deal” on the overall agenda without social spending. Republicans just sat back and let the feud play out, taking pot shots at will.

Both the Democrats and Republicans need to find better candidates for 2024.

Ahh, politics, both ‘Build Back Better’ Democrats and whining quasi Trump supporters will willingly sell their souls to enshrine their futures.