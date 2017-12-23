Yeah, that Christmas cheer stuff

Yeah, I am required to wish everybody Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Consider it done. BAH!

So there I was fast asleep, when in the middle of the night, I awakened to a semi-stuffed up nose. In the dark I reached over to the side table for the bottle of nasal spray. One quick shot and it would be back to sleep.

That plan was quickly denied when, instead of nasal spray, I grabbed a small bottle of Icy Hot Max Strength with Lidocaine plus Menthol, the body rub that states it “Numbs pain away”, “Penetrates to the Nerve” “Is Non-greasy.”

Yeah, one shot of that up the old nostril really did clear up my nose, head, entire body. I spent the next ten minutes trying to blow out my brains.

Moving on…

Doing the last minute shopping for the grandkids is daunting. As you walk down the store aisles you see something that obviously 6 year-old Eric would have to get, especially as long as you can play with it too.

This causes a dilemma with Wife Patti, since the piles of goodies for the five grandchildren are now uneven. So shopping must continue until she feels each kid got his/her fair share.

I hate holidays for several reasons. First, I recall as a kid being dragged from one relative’s house to another. I decided when I had kids that holidays were a stay-at home event. If somebody wants to come see us, fine, but travel is to a minimum.

Second, because we are in the 24/7 news business we really get few, if any days/holidays off. Yes, we have received calls late on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. “Could you check on my subscription?” “Did you know that so and so did so and so last week?” “I got arrested tonight and if grandma finds out it will kill her! Could you keep it out of the paper?”

Then again, we have to process crime reports, obituaries etc., just like every day. For some reason people still insist on committing crimes and dying on holidays.

*****

I would like to take a moment to thank Acting District Attorney, Chris Bokelman, for his years of service to this community. Politics bring what they are, Chris is leaving the District Attorney’s Office. Ironically, the very reason many “Rs” turned on Chris, besides the very stupid rumors, is being dealt with AFTER his departure. Seems the powers that be have come to realize that Wayne County has the fewest choices of capable attorneys to work in the role of a district attorney, or assistant DA. A plan is now being developed to allow outside Wayne County attorneys to be hired to work in this county, with the outcome being they move here after a period of time.

Thanks, Chris and good luck on the next chapter of your legal life.