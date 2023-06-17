You bet on it

You have to understand, the government and resulting politicians are totally against all forms of vice...unless they can use it.

Decades ago gambling was illegal, just about everywhere except in Nevada. Of course, there was the hidden, back room bookies satisfying the public’s urge to bet on everything from horses, sport games, you name it, but it represented only the underbelly of gamblers.

Slowly, but surely, the betting life emerged in church bingo halls, friendly game squares and bar championship boards. In reality, those simple forms of gaming always existed on the fringe.

I recall the days when mom and grandma would drag me to the church basement for bingo. The smoke choking gathering, of mostly women, were enticed by the huge pots of cash that could be originally up to $250. Competition for the gray haired, quasi-professional gals (and some guys) became serious when pots were upped to $1000 or more. Churches, of all kinds, knew the winning formula for making a sure profit came by drawing in crowds of betters. Then there were the church festivals where the spinning wheel drew in hopeful winners. This type of gambling required special state permits in the early days.

Of course, there was the harsh underworld of mob gamblers and the brutality that often came with illegal money gathering, but that was practically harmless, unless it made the news.

Making a bet on whatever - is part of human nature. We love to think of hitting the magic number that will change our lives.

Public demand, along with governments wishing more than just special permit dollars, opened the flood doors. Initially, states realized that taping in to human nature meant big earnings. The justification arose where government alluded to controlling forms of gambling actually protected the people from the shadier side of the trade.

Yes, gambling on horse, or dog races became chic, so why not form neighborhood betting parlors under government control. Not only did this allow folks to gamble close to home, but racetracks earned a bit of the off-premises action as well.

Back room operations were stifled and the government saw off-track betting as a win-win for the public.

It only made sense that scratch-off cards and number picking followed as states found yet another cash cow that everybody could enjoy. Stores made a profit, customers satisfied the urge to gamble and the states again raked in millions. As the lotto grew, states realized that the really big numbers, even with multi-state games, were all the rage. "You can’t win it if you don’t play" became the catchphrase. New York again justified the lotto and scratch-off cards as a way to support education (???).

Imagine becoming a millionaire, or even a billionaire by just picking the right numbers. It became numbing.

Why allow Nevada and Las Vegas to cash in on betting money. Atlantic City became the East coasts mecca. Why not support downtrodden Indian tribes by offering them special exemptions to open casinos. Of course, this made governments happy knowing they were helping the tribes and giving them more that just cigarette sales to create jobs.

Pots of huge monies for states and local governments was the enticement. Sure, it meant some gamblers and many ordinary folks would become gambling addicts, losing livelihoods and lives. The government’s answer was to form agencies and place small ads under gambling advertisements to help those many lost souls. I readily admit I purchase lottery tickets and scratch-off cards, but always give them to Wife Patti for plying her desire for the gamble. I would never bet more than I could afford to lose, but that is not the case in every household.

Now, cities, like Rochester, are considering more downtown casinos to draw folks into withering centers. Not only for the local folks, but to draw in conventions and tourists. The Lilac Festival and similar events simply do not grab enough dollars. They need to go for the jugular.

By the way, State Senator Pam Helming issued this statement on the possibility of a downtown Rochester casino:

"Any discussion of a potential casino in Rochester should not only involve local officials and stakeholders in the City of Rochester and Monroe County – it should also involve those in the region, including Ontario County and Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack in my district, as well as Seneca County and del Lago, and Genesee County and Batavia Downs.

A Seneca Nation casino could put these businesses at severe risk and jeopardize local jobs, tax revenues and our economy, including the farmers and small businesses that work with them, and the critical infrastructure projects and other investments they make possible in our communities.

We should be mindful that Ontario County would be a very different community without Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack.

Regional stakeholders deserve to be heard in this process and I urge the Governor’s office to give taxpayers full transparency."

We are a gambling nation, betting on everything and anything to change our lives. Yes, there is a cost, but life is a gamble. What next? Governments that tap into illegal drug sales for revenue, even opioids and hard drugs? You bet, this is already happening in some states. There is a distinct profit in vice, and government is at the top of the heap.