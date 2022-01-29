You can't have it both ways

I absolutely love the dynamics of people’s thought process in determining statements, ‘facts’, political leanings and social media posts.

For example, states determined to overturn the Supreme Court decision of Roe vs. Wade (the abortion issue), believe in the sanctity of life, yet are the states at the forefront of capital punishment. (???)

Anti-maskers and anti-vaxers feel their rights are being violated by perceived government policies, yet fall in line for polio and a host of other vaccinations during their lifetimes. Too often they are the same people who threaten school board members and those who comply.

The truth is most do not understand (or don’t want to) the term ‘virus’ and its implications.

Both political parties are more than willing to change the rules on congressional voting, but complain when it always backfires years later.

Both parties want tried and tested numbers for Supreme Court changed as political waves rise and ebb with deaths of members, or perceived social change.

Both parties will fight Supreme Court nominations, even though in past decades, they confirmed opposition candidates to ensure continuity of the top legal entity.

The current administration (Biden) announced that he would nominate a Black Woman upon the retirement of current Justice Stephen Breyer. Note, not the best candidate for the job, but specifically a Black Woman.

Not to be outdone, Republicans, when in the majority of votes, only wanted candidates with specific motivation to overturn Roe vs. Wade, not necessarily the best man/woman for the job.

When it comes to Affirmative Action attempts, better qualified minority Asians were overlooked in favor of Black students at admissions at top universities. This resulted in lawsuits that neither side of the equation knows how to handle. Yes, there are more Black students at Harvard and Yale, but at what cost? Affirmative Action in job hiring also popped up its ugly re-actions over the years.

Both political parties use gerrymandering to achieve domination. Gerrymandering the manipulation of an electoral constituency’s boundaries so as to favor one party or class: “gerrymandering protects the party lines and keeps bad incumbents in power”. It rears its ugly head every ten years after a national census.

By keeping certain power brokers in place on dividing political districts, unusual, twisting, nonsense districts are carved to support political/racial alignments. Luckily, the process is dwindling in some, but not all states.

The Voting Rights legislation fails miserably, even though we know that it an injustice designed to keep votes in check.

Former President Trump loyalists disregard outright lies and will support only candidates Trump endorses, yet they are same ultra-conservative people who despise threats to the Constitution and fail to understand ‘autocracy’. AUTOCRACY is a form of government in which a country is ruled by a person or group with total power. Basically, the rule of law and the truth in voting is disregarded.

We accept (at least sane people do) that the Holocaust, where during WWII, millions died at the hands of a brutal regime. We state it should never happen again, but hundreds of thousands continue to die under brutal regimes since WWII and somehow...

A boat capsizes off the coast of Florida and an estimated 39 people are missing, yet the story falls way down on the news schedule due to the fact they are illegal immigrants. Yet, one American is killed and somehow it is the top lead story.

We are lead to believe the Chinese government is evil, yet millions of Chinese people support the government and its policies. The most populous nation in the world would NEVER have succeeded under any other form of government due to its size and diversification.

Is China all good, hell no! But it currently is working and changing...slowly. Truth be told, we are currently in a state of confusion over our own democracy. We have a tendency to impose our morality/social norms on others

People will only change a government, if and only if that government no longer suits its people.

I could go on and on with these examples, but hopefully you get the overall picture.