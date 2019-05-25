2019 Summer Reading Library Challenge at Newark Library

Readers of all ages will explore all things “space” this summer as the Newark Public Library presents “A Universe of Stories” as part of their library events. Activities may include space-related crafts, art projects, science and engineering experiments, and more. The 2019 Summer Reading Challenge is open to young people, infants through young adult, with events, prize drawings, story times, paid performers, and more. Families are invited to join the Read-to-Me portion of the program to help encourage and promote love of reading amongst kids.

Registration for “A Universe of Stories” begins on Monday, June 24, 2019. For more information, call the library at 315-331-4370 or visit their website, www.newarklibrary.org. All programs are free.