Community
2019 Summer Reading Library Challenge at Newark Library
Readers of all ages will explore all things “space” this summer as the Newark Public Library presents “A Universe of Stories” as part of their library events. Activities may include space-related crafts, art projects, science and engineering experiments, and more. The 2019 Summer Reading Challenge is open to young people, infants through young adult, with events, prize drawings, story times, paid performers, and more. Families are invited to join the Read-to-Me portion of the program to help encourage and promote love of reading amongst kids.
Registration for “A Universe of Stories” begins on Monday, June 24, 2019. For more information, call the library at 315-331-4370 or visit their website, www.newarklibrary.org. All programs are free.
Latest News
Annual Erie Canal Photo Contest – Call for Entries
Amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit entries for the 14th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Photos should convey...
2019 Summer Reading Library Challenge at Newark Library
Readers of all ages will explore all things “space” this summer as the Newark Public Library presents “A Universe of...
NRW students show cougar pride at local youth Special Olympics
Students from the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District recently participated in the Wayne-Finger Lakes Special Olympics, held at the Bloomfield...
Recent Obituaries
Eastley, Roger F.
HUDSON, FL: Age 84, formerly of Sodus, NY passed away on May 5, 2019. He is preceded in death by...
Pulver, Gareth H.
NEWARK: Gareth H. Pulver, 81, died unexpectedly on May 23, 2109 at his home. There will be no prior calling...
Roy, Richard “Rick” Todd
CHARLESTON,SC/HILTON, NY: Richard “Rick” Todd Roy died peacefully at home of natural causes on May 7th, 2019 at the age of 58. ...