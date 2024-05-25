Powered by Dark Sky
2024 DAR Good Citizen Award winners

by WayneTimes.com
May 25, 2024

Earlier this year, The Colonel William Prescott Daughters of the American Revolution, Wayne County Chapter, forwarded to the public high schools guidance offices of Wayne county, canvas letters to assist in the recognition of the Wayne County top Good Citizen, Class of 2023 seniors.

The Good Citizen award recognizes and rewards a high school senior who possesses the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. The recipient selected by their teachers and peers, demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree, showing they live in a way that upholds American ideals and illustrates to others how to live with reliable standards of right and wrong.

Each Wayne county school has the capacity to have one award winner regardless if the student is attending college or not.

The Colonel William Prescott chapter of the DAR, hosted an award ceremony on Thursday May 16th, at the Park Presbyterian Church in Newark and are proud to announce the following award recipients:

 Gabriella Primrose (Clyde-Savannah), Anna Camnitz (Lyons),  Joseph Casper (Marion), Cora Haffner (North Rose-Wolcott), Abigail Sanzotta (Red Creek), Simeon Van Duyne (Sodus), Alexa Chimenti (Wayne), Emma Taylor (Williamson).

A biography of each student was read, and they were presented with a certificate, a DAR Good Citizen Pin, a chapter pen and a check.

The night culminated in a cookies and punch reception with time to mingle.

