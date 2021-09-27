24 Years of Apple Touring in Wayne County

The award-winning Wayne County Apple Tasting Tour returns for the 24th year this October. As the largest apple-producing county in New York State, apple lovers across western and central New York have enjoyed Wayne County’s fall celebration since 1997. All month long, visitors are invited to pick fresh apples, admire the fall colors and enjoy time together having family fun. With activities ranging from corn mazes and tractor rides to wine and cider tastings, there’s plenty for friends, couples, and even Mom and Dad to enjoy.

New this year, the tour’s app will be available on the Google Play and Apple App Store. The browser-based app debuted in 2020 and won the Rochester PRism award for smartphone/tablet applications. The app allows users to visit stops on the trail and answer trivia questions to earn badges that serve as entries to the prize raffle at the end of October.

The app serves as a touchless way to participate in the popular Apple Tasting Passport game, this year a print version is also available. Apple (and app) lovers can access the app by visiting AppleTastingTour.com and clicking on the app buttons. On the app, discover all the tour stops and what makes them special, earn badges for answering a trivia question at the stops you visit and send in photos of your badges to be entered into weekly prize drawings.

Rootstock Ciders and Spirits returns to the trail this year. The distillery and cidery is a long-time supporter of the trail and adds its apple vodka, hard cider line and several other unique spirits such as AppleJack and Pear Brandy to the offerings for tour visitors in 2021.

Wayne County Tourism partners with 10 local businesses to host the tour. The Apple Tasting Tour is a self-driven tour, with fall and apple activities happening throughout the month of October. Visitors have the entire month to experience apple harvest at farm markets, apple orchards, wineries, and cideries. Every stop visited earns a badge on the tour app that can be emailed to the Tourism Office for a chance to win a prize at the end of the month. Access the tour app at www.appletastingtour.com.

Visitors are invited to:

Enjoy wine tastings at Young Sommer Winery and JD Wine Cellars at Long Acre Farms. Try a glass of hard cider at Embark Craft Ciderworks at Lagoner Farms, at Old Goat Cidery at The Apple Shed, or at Rootstock Ciders & Spirits. Pick your own apples at one of the many farms and apple orchards on the tour. Escape the Amazing Maize Maze at Long Acre Farms.

Find your new favorite apple when you pick or pick up a new variety at one of the 10 farm stops. Stock up on fall goodies like fresh pies, apple salsa, and homemade preserves. Take home colorful mums and bright orange pumpkins.

Picnic or hike at one of the featured parks. Enjoy lunch, dinner or drinks at The Bay Street Restaurant or Saltbox Smokehouse.

The 10 Apple Tasting Tour farm stops: Apple Town Farm Market, 4734 Route 104, Williamson, Lagoner Farms & Embark Craft Ciderworks, 6895 Lake Avenue, Williamson, Long Acre Farms & JD Wine Cellars, 1342 Eddy Road, Macedon, Morgan’s Farm Market, 3821 Cory Corners Road, Marion, Orbakers Farm Market, 3451 Lake Road, Williamson, Rootstock Ciders & Spirits, 3274 Eddy Rd, Williamson, The Apple Farm Stand at Stone Goose Farms 5630 Norris Road, North Rose, The Apple Shed & Old Goat Cidery, 3391 Fairville-Maple Ridge Road, Newark, Young Sommer Winery, 4287 Jersey Road, Williamson, Youngman Orchards Farm, 7315 Lake Road, Sodus

For information and directions to each site, visit www.appletastingtour.com for an interactive map, use the app or call Wayne County Tourism at 800-527-6510.