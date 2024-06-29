27th annual Wayne County Youth Fishing Derby now underway

Wayne County Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs are pleased to announce the 27th annual Wayne County Youth Derby. This event runs June 21st to July 28th and covers the waters in Wayne County. This is a great way to spend time with immediate household and family members, besides building lasting memories of having that "FISH ON". The Youth Derby is designed as three tournaments in one. To enter anglers must be between the ages of 4-16, at the time of registration. Two categories, 4-7 and 8-16.

New for 2024; sponsored by local Wayne County Businesses will be weekly prizes for the largest fish that week, live scoring and a fishing report section on the website, www.youthderby.com

• AL SHULTZ MEMORIAL CHALLENGE is designed for youth ages 4-7 years of age. Anglers compete to catch the most pan-fish; Blue Gill, Perch, Rock Bass, Sun Fish. And must catch one Smallmouth Bass OR Largemouth. Although the fish do not need to be weighed anglers must complete a registration form at a weigh station.

• MERCHANTS CHALLENGE is for youth anglers ages 8-16 and is considered the “Grand Slam” - Catch all 5 of shallow-water species Perch, Walleye, Largemouth bass, Northern Pike & Smallmouth bass for the grand prize.

• SPECIES CHALLENGE is open to all entrants. In this derby, anglers compete to catch the largest fish in any of the 5 species: Perch, Walleye, Largemouth, Northern Pike, Smallmouth Bass

The entry fee is $5.00. Prizes will consist of merchandise and trophies. The prize structure will be based on the number of registered entrants. Each youth is eligible to win one prize only after weighing or entering a legitimate fish. This rule allows more youths to win a prize. The Derby Awards Banquet, sponsored by Nancy Wilkes of McDonald's of Wayne County is August 4th at the Firehall in Sodus Point where prizes and trophies will be awarded.

Participants will enter only fish personally caught in the Wayne County, NY waters of Lake Ontario (1/2 mile west of Ginna Plant and east to Blind Sodus Bay) and its embayments; the waters of the Erie Canal and streams located in Wayne County, NY in accordance with all NYS

The 2024 Weigh Stations are Jarvis Bait in Wolcott, Davenports and Bay Bridge in North Rose, Krenzer Marine in Sodus Point, Hughes Marine in Williamson, Country Max stores in Ontario and Palmyra.

To register visit youthderby.com.