$32,905 of Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds available

The Wayne County Local EFSP Board has been awarded Federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Wayne County Local EFSP Board has been chosen to receive $32,905.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives of the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America; the Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The Local Board is charged with the responsibility to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the County.

A Local Board made up of local representatives of the above organizations, as well as local government and community- based organizations will determine how the funds awarded to the Wayne County Local EFSP Board are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under Phase 37 appropriations for