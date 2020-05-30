Community
$32,905 of Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds available
The Wayne County Local EFSP Board has been awarded Federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Wayne County Local EFSP Board has been chosen to receive $32,905.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives of the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America; the Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The Local Board is charged with the responsibility to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the County.
A Local Board made up of local representatives of the above organizations, as well as local government and community- based organizations will determine how the funds awarded to the Wayne County Local EFSP Board are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under Phase 37 appropriations for
of the program. For information about the Local Board contact Donna Johnson at donna.johnson@waynecap.org .
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) Be private voluntary not-for-profits or units of government; 2) Be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) Have an account system, 4) Practice nondiscrimination, 5) Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, 6) IF they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary Board. Qualified agencies are urged to apply.
Wayne County Local EFSP Board has distributed EFSP funds previously to agencies including, but not limited to: Home Meal Services, Inc., Catholic Charities of Wayne County, Newark Emmanuel Church and Wayne County Action Program, Inc.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must complete an application. Applications can be found at www.waynecap.org/ events .
Completed applications should be emailed to Crystal Manktelow at crystal. manktelow@waynecap.org . No hard-copy, mailed or faxed applications will be considered.
DEADLINE for SUBMISSION of PHASE 37 APPLICATIONS is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 by 4:00 PM.
