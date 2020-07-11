3rd Annual “EqWine” Ride hits the Trails at Cracker Box Palace

On July 25th up to 60 riders will embark upon a FUN and FESTIVE trail ride through the beautiful grounds of Alasa Farms in Alton.

Alasa Farms is the home of the not-for-profit large animal rescue Cracker Box Palace Farm Animal Haven.

Riders navigate 6 miles of trail and along the way are challenged to complete obstacles to ‘make the wine’ as they ride. At each obstacle they also have the opportunity to sample local craft beverages including wine, beer and hard ciders. Non-alcoholic beverages are also provided at each station.

The EqWine Ride is a fundraiser for Cracker Box Palace, a haven for neglected and homeless farm animals of all kinds. CBP is a no-kill shelter and EVERY animal is either found a loving home, or lives out their life in safety and comfort.

The EqWine Ride relies heavily on donations. The organization is asking for businesses and individuals to purchase wine, beer or hard cider LOCALLY and to donate it the EqWine Ride. ALL beverages will be used either ON THE TRAIL or in our raffle for the Riders. They are also seeking horse or wine/beer/cider themed raffle prizes for the event.

All riders MUST have a horse to ride for the day…CBP will not be providing horses.

Pre-register by completing and returning a Registration Form.

The cost for the event is $50 per rider. You will receive: A themed face covering, a hand-painted wine glass, a hanging wine-glass holder, tickets to enter our raffle, tastes of many Wayne County and Finger Lakes beverages and have LOTS OF FUN!

The EqWine Ride will be adhering to NY Forward Safety Plan guidance to keep staff, volunteers and riders happy and healthy during and after the event.

Contact Ride Organizer Donna Johnson at eqwine.ride@gmail.com for more information. Donna can also be reached call/text at (315) 576-0225.