Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 16th 2020, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

3rd Annual “EqWine” Ride hits the Trails at Cracker Box Palace

by WayneTimes.com
July 11, 2020

On July 25th up to 60 riders will embark upon a FUN and FESTIVE trail ride through the beautiful grounds of Alasa Farms in Alton.

Alasa Farms is the home of the not-for-profit large animal rescue Cracker Box Palace Farm Animal Haven.

Riders navigate 6 miles of trail and along the way are challenged to complete obstacles to ‘make the wine’ as they ride. At each obstacle they also have the opportunity to sample local craft beverages including wine, beer and hard ciders. Non-alcoholic beverages are also provided at each station.

The EqWine Ride is a fundraiser for Cracker Box Palace, a haven for neglected and homeless farm animals of all kinds. CBP is a no-kill shelter and EVERY animal is either found a loving home, or lives out their life in safety and comfort.

The EqWine Ride relies heavily on donations. The organization is asking for businesses and individuals to purchase wine, beer or hard cider LOCALLY and to donate it the EqWine Ride. ALL beverages will be used either ON THE TRAIL or in our raffle for the Riders. They are also seeking horse or wine/beer/cider themed raffle prizes for the event.

All riders MUST have a horse to ride for the day…CBP will not be providing horses.

Pre-register by completing and returning a Registration Form.

The cost for the event is $50 per rider. You will receive: A themed face covering, a hand-painted wine glass, a hanging wine-glass holder, tickets to enter our raffle, tastes of many Wayne County and Finger Lakes beverages and have LOTS OF FUN!

The EqWine Ride will be adhering to NY Forward Safety Plan guidance to keep staff, volunteers and riders happy and healthy during and after the event.

Contact Ride Organizer Donna Johnson at eqwine.ride@gmail.com for more information. Donna can also be reached call/text at (315) 576-0225.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

DeMarco, Joseph J.

MARION/NEWARK: Joseph J. DeMarco, 58, Entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2020 at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center. Friends are invited to call on Monday, October 19th  from 3 to 7 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at […]

Read More
Mitich, Arthur

ROCHESTER: Age 58, passed away October 07, 2020. He was born in Rochester, raised in Palmyra NY. Graduate from Palmyra-Macedon HS 1981. Some College for Culinary Arts. Predeceased  by his Parents Louis Mitich, Jr., and Wilma Turner Mitich. Prior to retirement, he was a laborer at various companies. He was a great cook, and enjoyed […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square