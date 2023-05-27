50 Years of assisting the community - Macedon Food Pantry

The Macedon Food Pantry first opened its doors in 1973 to meet the needs of families who were in distress due to circumstances like loss of income, illness, fear of eviction, and food insecurity. Currently, the food pantry assists families in the Macedon and Walworth communities.

The Macedon Food Pantry relies on volunteer support from local churches, organizations, and individuals. The Social Ministry Committee of St. Patrick’s Church oversees the Macedon Food Pantry, which is a member of Foodlink.

Volunteers at the Macedon Food Pantry help sort and stock food and personal items that are donated or received from Foodlinkand also help families and individuals who come in during walk-in hours on Fridays from 12:00 -1:30 PM.

Food Pantry chairperson Lucille Hamlin says, “The dedication of our volunteers has helped the food pantry to remain open on a weekly basis, even during the pandemic, when it was a drive-thru distribution. When families and individuals are in need due to sickness, unemployment, and other emergencies, the food pantry can help provide items like canned goods, paper products, personal items, and perishables like milk, eggs, bread, and meat.”

The Macedon Food Pantry’s annual Macedon Community Christmas Program serves about 150 families from Macedon and Walworth every year. In 2022, over 450 individuals were assisted. Families received food boxes and gift cards, and children received gifts. A generous community helps the committee with donations to make sure those with food insecurity and other needs receive the makings for a holiday dinner and more. 2023 will the 40th year for the Macedon Community Christmas Program.

Year round, donations of food, personal items, and paper products are greatly appreciated. If you would like to make a monetary donation in commemoration of the Macedon Food Pantry’s 50th Anniversary, you can send a check to The Macedon Food Pantry, 52 Main Street Macedon, NY 14502.

For more information, you can call St. Katharine Drexel Parish at 315-538-8242, or find us on Facebook at: facebook.com/MacedonFoodPantry.