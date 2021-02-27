5th Grader Draven Winter wins Gananda Spelling Bee

The Annual Gananda Central School Spelling Bee competition was held on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Gananda fifth grade student, Draven Winter, secured his victory in the 13th Annual Gananda Spelling Bee competition with the correct spelling of the word “constricting.”

Winter moves on to the next level of competition at the Regional Spelling Bee to be held in March at a yet to be determined location.

Joining Winter at the regional competition will be Second Place Winner, 7th Grader, Jenna Giles. Giles secured her second place finish by spelling the word “dismayed” correctly.

Additionally, 7th Grader, Melissa Giddings secured her third place finish in the competition with the correct spelling of “featherbrained.” Giddings will attend the regional competition as an alternate. Additional Super-Speller competitors included: Owen Richards, Sydney Richards, Leah Buffan, Cadence Strausser, Mason Strausser, Brady Wadsworth and Mark Redko.