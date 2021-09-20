9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held in Clyde

September 11, 2021 was a bright beautiful day with ample sunshine. At Heritage Park in the Village of Clyde a humble dedication and remembrance ceremony took place. The NYS Patriot Guard flanked the entrance of the park at attention, along with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Units paying tribute to Wayne County Sheriff William “Bill” Carr and K-9 Deputy Quigley’s service in the department, specially the K-9 unit.

The Carr Family was seated just inside the entrance with the speakers of the event: (Town of Galen Supervisor Steve Groat, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts, NYS Senator Pam Helming, Village of Clyde Mayor Jerry Fremouw and Town Councilwoman Nicole Malbone) on the back entrance of the park.

Under the tree between the family and speakers was a plaque covered by a police flag. The podium was draped with a American flag bunting and looked out onto the community audience, of which was ample. Members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and NYS Police lined the front Fence and the Clyde Fire Department lined the back entrance with the US flag raised overhead attached to the firetruck. The US flag in the center of the Heritage Park was at half mast with names of community members etched in the walkway.

The event was kicked off with music from Rochester Scottish Pipes and Drums. A welcome address was made by Town Councilwoman Malbone. Senator Helming then spoke of the great sacrifice that happened on 9/11 and that continues today by our first responders and military. She presented a joint proclamation on behalf of herself and NYS Assemblyman Brian Manktelow (who could not attend due to illness) to the family for Bill and Quigley’s service on 9/11.

Supervisor Groat then spoke about his personal memories of “his neighbor, the hero” and Bill’s impact on the community. Sheriff Virts spoke of Bill and Quigley’s service on 9/11 and the Carr family’s service to the Sheriff’s Department over the years. Mayor Fremouw spoke of Village Police Chief Carr and the man behind the badge.

Town Councilwoman Malbone unveiled the dedication plaque to the family and community while the Rochester Scottish Pipes and Drums played “Amazing Grace”. The community will forever remember silent heroes Bill and Quigley.