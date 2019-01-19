AARP offers free tax assistance for local seniors

The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation will again be offering FREE Tax Preparation at two locations in Wayne County: The Lodge at Ginegaw Park on Monday mornings and the Marion American Legion on Friday mornings.

The services are offered to low- to moderate-income households.

Due to time constraints and limited resources, we WILL NOT be able to accommodate returns with more than 12 total tax reporting documents such as W-2’s, 1095’s, 1099’s etc.

To make an appointment call 315-367-2450; leave your name and number and a volunteer will return your call.