Aging in Wayne County: Where to Next?

Much like a Broadway play, a senior’s “third act” can be one of the richest and most fulfilling parts.

One of the toughest decisions can be where to spend those precious years.

Proximity to family and friends, activities and entertainment as well as medical services all play a key role for many seniors when deciding where they’ll hang their hat.

However after a lifetime of working and saving, many seniors are hit with a harsh reality: Many costs are variables that are hard to plan for, but the income to support these costs is now relatively fixed.

Amy Haskins, Coordinator of Aging Services at Wayne County Aging and Youth notes it’s a common issue for many entering retirement age.

“Social security is the primary source of income for individuals in retirement, along with any savings or investments and any pensions or retirement accounts. It is, however a finite set amount of income – it will not increase as needs increase, it just is what it is.“

Coming to this realization, many seniors try to spend or give away what savings they may have in order to ensure it won’t be depleted due to medical costs, however there can be potential downfalls there.

“Although they may want to leave their kids a lot of money when they die, many times that money has to be used for their care. Applying for Medicaid to cover long term care like nursing homes has special rules including a look–back period to make sure that no one gave away property or other assets that could have been used to pay for care just to qualify for the insurance.”

While an individual’s finances can be limiting, there are also several other factors driving changes in the senior housing industry.

Perkins-Eastman, an architecture firm based out of NYC, has done a biannual study of professionals in the senior living space. Their 2019 The State of Senior Living Report highlights several factors that are shaping the future of the industry as well as our communities at large.

Respondents said increased building costs including tariffs on materials such as aluminum and imported wood from Canada, have dramatically altered the cost per square foot for many commercial projects, including senior living facilities.

In addition, technology is changing senior care dramatically, enabling more aging in the community and decentralized care. Advances such as telemedicine, smart home tech and apps that offer prescription and grocery delivery were seen as extremely/very impactful by almost 75% of the survey participants.

One glaring result from the survey: Seniors, like everyone else, want options.

Here in Wayne County, there are several different levels of care available depending on individual needs and circumstances.

Nursing Homes

For those needing the highest level of care, there are nursing homes. Residents in a nursing home often require around the clock care and monitoring or rehabilitative services for the injuries or disabilities.

There are four Nursing homes located inside Wayne County: Wayne County Nursing Home. DeMay Nursing Home, Newark Manor and Sodus Nursing and Rehab (formerly Blossomview).

Assisted Living

Residents in an assisted living community typically require custodial care and perhaps help with some basic day to day tasks. Those with minor memory loss or mobility issues are typically candidates for this level of care. While nursing home residents are more likely to share a room with another senior, residents in an assisted living community usually have their own apartment or suite. There is one assisted living facility, The Terrace located in Newark.

A medical assessment is required for assisted living and nursing home level of care.

Enriched Programs

Enriched complexes, such as Parkwood Heights in Macedon and Armstrong in Newark offer an apartment type setting, with a package of services that can include: meals, housekeeping, shopping, and transportation, social activities, some personal care services, and may include medication administration.

In addition, there are also a number of senior living apartments, townhouses and villas in Wayne, Monroe and surrounding counties that residents can look at as well depending on the level of care that is needed.

Haskins says one of the biggest issues for seniors locally is finding the right answers and knowing where to start.

“Our office can help people navigate the steps associated with a Long Term Care placement and there are also independent agents that can meet with seniors and families (for free) and help to tour facilities and work through that process – particularly for assisted living level of care.”

Local seniors are encouraged to call the NY Connects hotline at (315) 946-5624 or to visit nyconnects.ny.gov to receive more information and assistance with making informed choices about what services and supports are available.

Aging in Wayne County is a continuing series that explores the growing senior population, available programs and community impact.

If you or a loved one are currently considering options and wish to share your experience here, please contact dholdraker@waynetimes.com.