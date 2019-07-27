Ahoy, adventurous artists – Pirate Weekend is coming soon

The pen, or rather, the brush, will prove mightier than the sword as you and your fellow pirate Picassos descend on Palmyra, New York to compete in the Pirate Painting Contest on Saturday, August 3, 2019. The results will be displayed in a pirate gallery at the Palmyra Community Library at 402 East Main Street for the week preceding Palmyra Pirate Weekend, August 9-10.

Adventuresome artists of all ages (little ones can invite an adult to create with them), are invited to join the fun and compete for a cash prizes in each of four distinct age brackets, and Best-In- Show Award. Prizes will be awarded and winners will be acknowledged in a special ceremony on Saturday, August 10 at the Port of Palmyra Marina during Pirate Weekend.

Registered rapscallions must complete their paintings between 9 am and Noon on Saturday, August 3 in the Palmyra Village Park (rain location indoors at the Park & Club Rooms, adjacent to the Park) on East Main Street. Paints and “canvas” (white poster board) will be provided, however painters should bring their own brushes, other materials, and imaginations.

Complete contest details, including entry form, are available online at www.eriecanalpirates.com, at the Palmyra Town Hall 315-597-5521, or by calling Irene at 585- 368-8080. Painters are asked to register on or before August 3, 2019, but walk-ins on August 3 are also welcome.

About Palmyra Pirate Weekend. Palmyra Pirate Weekend is a family-friendly festival intended to showcase Palmyra, New York, the Queen of Canal Towns. The visit of the Lois McClure to the Port of Palmyra Marina in August, 2007 was the first wind in the sails for Palmyra Pirate Weekend, yet this grassroots event has grown by the hard work of some creative and talented people who have long recognized Palmyra as the perfect place to live, work, and play.