All About Blue Birds virtual event September 22

CCE Wayne is co-facilitating this workshop organized by Ben Winkler, a 15 year-old from Newark, for his Eagle Scout project. The workshop will feature, John Rogers, the cofounder of the New York State Bluebird society and life member of the North American Bluebird Society.

Ben has organized this free event with the assistance of John Rogers, co-founder of the New York State Bluebird Society and life time member of the North American Bluebird Society. John Rogers will be offering a Power Point presentation “All About Bluebirds…And More!” While the focus of the presentation is on bluebirds, he also presents on butterflies, wildflowers, and other birds. Mr. Rogers has won many awards for his conservation work and public education programs. He has maintained a bluebird nest box trail for over 4 decades, maintains hundreds of nest boxes, and has fledged more than 13,000 bluebirds.

The workshop will be presented via zoom on September 22, 2021 at 7pm and will not be recorded. Pre-registration is required and can be found at https://tinyurl.com/AllAboutBluebirds or through the CCE Wayne website, “ccewayne.org” . A link to the zoom presentation will automatically be sent to you after registering.

The first 50 Wayne County Residents to register and participate in the online presentation are eligible to receive a free bluebird nest box. Pickup/deliveries of the bluebird boxes will be September 25, 2021 from 9:00 am- 11:00 a.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension-Wayne County at 1581 Rt 88 North, Newark NY 14513. If needed, bluebird boxes can be delivered on that same day.

Along with his troup, Ben is building and distributing bluebird nest boxes. Fifty boxes have been built and harvested from Larch trees harvested on his grandparent’s land in the Catskills. The nest boxes will be given out to Wayne County Residents who have registered for the presentation.

Ben would like to thank his parents, grandparents, Beth Claypoole - Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension Wayne County, Deb Gittens - Wayne County & Area Coordinator and John Rogers, for his years of expertise.

If you have any questions, please call Beth at 315-331-8415.