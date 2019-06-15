An Evening with Gaelic Americana singer at Macedon Public Library, June 24

The Friends of the Macedon Public Library will present — An Evening With Kyle Carey —‘Gaelic Americana’ singer songwriter. Show begins at 6:30 p.m. on June 24th, and entry is free to the public.

Kyle Carey’s unique trans-Atlantic fusion of music includes influences of the American Folk Anthology, the Appalachian poetry of Louise McNeill, and the traditional music of Ireland, Cape Breton and Scotland.

Her original songs draw heavily from the American folk tradition, while her fluency in Scottish Gaelic makes for her own brand of ‘Gaelic Americana’ music. Kyle’s sophomore release ‘North Star’ recorded in Scotland and produced by Solas founding member Seamus Egan was released in the fall of 2014 to widespread critical acclaim.

Her third album ‘The Art of Forgetting’, produced by Dirk Powell, features a cast of backing musicians which includes luminaries such as Rhiannon Giddens and John McCusker, and was released in early 2018. Having toured for five years on both sides of the Atlantic, Kyle Carey is a unique and innovative artist not to be missed.