Andrew Weaver receives Youth Hero Award

by WayneTimes.com
December 19, 2021

At a recent meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 120 in Palmyra, the Youth Hero Award was presented to Andrew Weaver.

Andrew works at local gro cery store, Breen’s Market, and noticed a man sitting near the store entrance, expressing suicidal thoughts. Andrew took the time to ask questions, sit and visit with this man. With 911 ultimately called and responding, Andrew stayed with this person providing support and kindness. "...just had to be with this man at that time and talk to him and listen to him" Andrew said. Our thanks and ap preciation goes out to one of our own taking care of one

of our own. The Youth Hero Award is awarded at the New York State level of the American Legion Auxiliary, recognizing a physical act of valor by an individual under the age of 18.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Trescott, Nancy J.

BOONVILLE: Nancy J. Trescott, 82, widow of Robert L., passed away at her residence on Thursday, December 16, 2021.   Nancy was born in Canandaigua, NY on July 12, 1939, a daughter of Charles and Bernice Crane Dunk. She grew up in Palmyra, NY, where she graduated from high school.  On January 18, 1969, Nancy […]

Wahl, George C

WEST WALWORTH: Wahl, George C.; went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the age of 89. A gathering to honor George and celebrate his life will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Highland Hospital – Palliative Care Unit, 1000 South Avenue, Rochester […]

