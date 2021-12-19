Andrew Weaver receives Youth Hero Award

At a recent meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 120 in Palmyra, the Youth Hero Award was presented to Andrew Weaver.

Andrew works at local gro cery store, Breen’s Market, and noticed a man sitting near the store entrance, expressing suicidal thoughts. Andrew took the time to ask questions, sit and visit with this man. With 911 ultimately called and responding, Andrew stayed with this person providing support and kindness. "...just had to be with this man at that time and talk to him and listen to him" Andrew said. Our thanks and ap preciation goes out to one of our own taking care of one

of our own. The Youth Hero Award is awarded at the New York State level of the American Legion Auxiliary, recognizing a physical act of valor by an individual under the age of 18.