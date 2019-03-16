Annual Cavalcade of Bands at Newark

More than 300 grades 4-12 Newark Central School District musicians filled the Newark High School gymnasium with music March 12th at the annual “Cavalcade of Bands” concert.

More than 600 in the audience heard:

• The NHS Concert Band and Wind Ensemble conducted by Robert Humphrey, the instrumental music teacher at NHS.

• The Beginning Band (fourth graders) and the Continuing Band (fifth graders) conducted by Cynthia Briggs, who is the Kelley School instrumental music teacher and NCSD Music Department Leader and Dominic Vassallo, a student teacher from SUNY Fredonia.

• The Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Grade Bands from Newark Middle School conducted by Dave Schwind, who is substituting this year for Rebekah Valerio, the instrumental music teacher at NMS.

“Another fun Cavalcade of Bands Concert and it was a great success!,” said Briggs, who is the school district’s Pre-K-12 Music Department Leader.

“The bands played to a full house and enjoyed listening to each other. To be able to hear 7 bands play in an hour is a testament to the amazing Music Department and students we have in Newark schools. From the beginners to theHS Wind Ensemble, each group had the amazing opportunity to perform for each other and hear either where they came from or where they are going. This is one of the community’s favorite events at which people can hear the progression of our department!”