Annual Erie Canal Photo Contest – Call for Entries
Amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit entries for the 14th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Photos should convey the wealth of things to do and see along the waterway and express the beauty and unique character of the canal and canal communities. Winning photos will be featured in the 2020 Erie Canalway calendar.
“As the Canal System opens for the 195th season, people are heading to the water to paddle, cycle, take a boat tour, enjoy canal events, and visit heritage sites along the 500-mile-long waterway. We invite people to photograph their favorite places and experiences and share them for the photo contest,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.
Judges select first, second, and third place winners based on creativity, photographic quality, and effectiveness in conveying the beauty and unique character of the Canalway. Winning images are displayed in the annual Erie Canalway Calendar.
Images must be taken within the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, which spans 524 miles across the full expanse of upstate New York. It encompasses the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals and their historic alignments, as well as more than 230 canal communities.
Entries must be postmarked by August 30, 2019. Submissions must be horizontal format only. Download official contest rules and an entry form at www.eriecanalway.org/get-involved/photo-contest.
