Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 27th 2020, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest Winners Announced

by WayneTimes.com
October 5, 2019

Twelve images that capture the beauty and character of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor have been selected as winners of the 14th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected first, second and third place photographs in four contest categories from nearly 250 entries. In addition, twelve photographs received an Honorable Mention.

Winning images highlight the distinctive regional flavor along New York’s canals, including three winners and four honorable mentions from the Greater Rochester area from Brockport to Newark.

“These beautiful photos showcase the dramatic landscapes, rich heritage, and vibrant communities along this historic waterway,” said Bob Radliff, Erie Canalway Executive Director. “We hope they inspire people to explore this extraordinary place and celebrate the canal that built the Empire State.”

Photo contest winners will be featured in the 2020 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar, which will be available for free at libraries and visitor centers beginning in December.

Winning photos may be viewed at  https://eriecanalway.org/gallery/photo-contests.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Gutberlet, Gail (Compson)

PALMYRA, FORMERLY OF WEST WEBSTER: Monday, October 26, 2020, age 83. She leaves her husband of 63 years, Robert; daughters, Kathleen Gutberlet (Peter Maslyn) and Susan (David) Hutton; grandchildren, Michael and Andrew (Abbie) Hutton; great-granddaughter, Ava Ann Hutton; sister, Jonie Compson; niece and nephews, Barbara Twist, Bob Carroll and Tom Stauffer; Bacon family cousins.  She […]

Read More
Jordan, Gisela A.

PALMYRA: Gisela died on October 23, 2020 at age 88.  She is survived by her children, John (Dawn) Jordan, Heidi Jordan, Dora Nichols, Sally Jordan, Laura (Bill) Donaldson and Evelyn Wilferth; grandchildren, Kevin, John, Evan, Jenna, Joshua, Destiny, Serenity, Forrester and Eternity; special friend, Linda. A private memorial service will be held for family. Contributions […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square