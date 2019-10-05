Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest Winners Announced

Twelve images that capture the beauty and character of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor have been selected as winners of the 14th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected first, second and third place photographs in four contest categories from nearly 250 entries. In addition, twelve photographs received an Honorable Mention.

Winning images highlight the distinctive regional flavor along New York’s canals, including three winners and four honorable mentions from the Greater Rochester area from Brockport to Newark.

“These beautiful photos showcase the dramatic landscapes, rich heritage, and vibrant communities along this historic waterway,” said Bob Radliff, Erie Canalway Executive Director. “We hope they inspire people to explore this extraordinary place and celebrate the canal that built the Empire State.”

Photo contest winners will be featured in the 2020 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar, which will be available for free at libraries and visitor centers beginning in December.

Winning photos may be viewed at https://eriecanalway.org/gallery/photo-contests.