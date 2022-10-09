Annual Macedon Community Christmas Program underway

2022 is the 39th consecutive year that the Macedon Community Christmas Program will take place. Planning is underway for the holiday program that helps local families experiencing food insecurity and other needs in the Macedon, Walworth, and Gananda communities. This December, families will receive food for a holiday meal, as well as gift cards for perishable food. Children under 17 will receive gifts, teens 17 – 19 and seniors will receive gift cards.

Every year, the Macedon Community Christmas Program owes its success to many in the community. Volunteers from the Macedon Food Pantry, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, other Macedon and Walworth area churches, schools, civic organizations, businesses, scouting groups, and individuals unite to make sure local families can enjoy the holiday season.

In 2022, 150 families from Macedon and Walworth received holiday support. That included 430 individuals. Each family received food for a holiday dinner, and gift cards for perishables. In addition, 158 children 16 and under received gifts to unwrap, 16 teens between 17 and 19 received gift cards, and 90 seniors 60 and over received gift cards.

If you, your family, or organization is interested in being part of the Macedon Community Christmas Program this year, here are some ideas: · Hold a food drive and donate canned and other non-perishable foods to the Macedon Food Pantry.

· Adopt a family and provide a food box containing items for a holiday meal.

· Buy gift certificates to local grocery stores for the purchase of perishable items like milk, eggs, fresh produce, and meat.

· Buy gifts for children (we will provide ideas).

· Donate gift cards for senior citizens and older teens for items like clothes and toiletries.

· Donate toiletry items like shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, lip balm, combs, and brushes.

The Macedon Community Christmas Program is part of the Macedon Food Pantry, which first opened its doors in 1973 to meet the needs of families who experienced food insecurity.

If you would like to be a part of the Macedon Community Christmas Program, or are a family that lives in Macedon or Walworth and is in need of assistance this holiday season, you can send an e-mail to: macedoncommunitychristmas@ yahoo.com, contact St. Katharine Drexel’s office at (315) 538-8242, or find us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ MacedonFoodPantry.