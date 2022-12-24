Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 24th 2022, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Annual Wreaths Across America event held in Walworth

by WayneTimes.com
December 24, 2022

Wreaths Across America was      founded to be an annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

In Walworth, for the 2nd year, Walworth resident Guy Bringley coordinated the wreath wreaths for fallen veterans, and volunteers needed to place them in the four cemeteries in Walworth on December 17th.

A crowd of about 60-65 volunteers (including Boy Scouts from Troop 332) came out for the ceremony, where the Walworth Fire Color Guard, area veterans from each of the military services, and the Walworth Town Supervisor Mike Donalty came out to pay respects. Also on hand to volunteer to place wreaths were representatives from the Colonel Prescott DAR (Daughters of American Revolution) 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Burt, Jean (Burditt) (Hubright) 

SODUS: Jeanie entered into rest peacefully on December 14th, at the age of 60 after a long battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. She is predeceased by her son, Colby D. Hubright, mother, Sharon Meyer; father, John Burditt, grandparents; Harold & Betty McMahon and Donald and Genevieve Burditt; sister, Betty Jean Stoll; and nephew, Jamie Stoll.  […]

Read More
VerPlank, Patricia

PALMYRA: Patricia VerPlank passed peacefully at home with family by her side on December 21st, at age 85, after a brief battle with Vascular Dementia and Multiple Myeloma. Patricia was predeceased by her loving parents, Nelson and Minnie West, her husband, Elmer VerPlank, her sister, Beverly Breen, and daughter, Sandy Hendrick. Patricia is survived by […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square