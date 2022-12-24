Annual Wreaths Across America event held in Walworth

Wreaths Across America was founded to be an annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

In Walworth, for the 2nd year, Walworth resident Guy Bringley coordinated the wreath wreaths for fallen veterans, and volunteers needed to place them in the four cemeteries in Walworth on December 17th.

A crowd of about 60-65 volunteers (including Boy Scouts from Troop 332) came out for the ceremony, where the Walworth Fire Color Guard, area veterans from each of the military services, and the Walworth Town Supervisor Mike Donalty came out to pay respects. Also on hand to volunteer to place wreaths were representatives from the Colonel Prescott DAR (Daughters of American Revolution)