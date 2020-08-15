Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 15th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Anti-Racism Billboards go up in Wayne County

by WayneTimes.com
August 15, 2020

Two new billboards have popped up in Wayne County with anti-racism messages - one on Route 104 between Williamson and Sodus and one on Route 31 between Newark and Lyons. One reads: “Video Has Shown Us the Truth – Now is the Time to Act-Black Lives Matter,” and the other reads “All Communities are Essential - Black Lives Matter.” Both are sponsored by Wayne Action for Racial Equality (W.A.R.E.) Wayne Action for Racial Equality was started 35 years ago by local residents who recognized the need to end racism and promote racial equality for all members of our community through direct action, community education and engagement, and advocacy. The recent local rallies organized by L.E.A.D. (Leaders Ending All Discrimination – a group of Wayne County youth), and the two new W.A.R.E. billboards are responses to increasingly frequent acts of racism throughout the US.

According to WARE member Beth Ares, “although most members of the community seem to have a good relationship with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement, we know that racism impacts so much more than police and community relations.”

WARE is hoping that these billboards will get people wanting to learn more about racism and how we can all work together for change. Suggestions include visiting the WARE book collection at the Newark Public Library, joining the library’s book discussion group, joining WARE or other antiracism organizations.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

DeBruyne, David

BRIGHTON/MACEDON: Passed away August 9, 2020. Predeceased by his father Gerald. Survived by his wife Amy; son, Alex Moran; mother, Gladys DeBruyne; siblings, Timm (Sue) DeBruyne, Patti (Frank) Dunn; 3 nephews; 2 nieces and 4 great nieces. David was the owner of DeBruyne Tax and Accounting of Macedon. In lieu of flowers donations in David’s […]

Read More
Boughton, Betty

NEWARK: Betty Boughton, 84, died Wednesday (August 12, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Monday (Aug. 17th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark.  Face masks will be required. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday (Aug. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square