Anti-Racism Billboards go up in Wayne County

Two new billboards have popped up in Wayne County with anti-racism messages - one on Route 104 between Williamson and Sodus and one on Route 31 between Newark and Lyons. One reads: “Video Has Shown Us the Truth – Now is the Time to Act-Black Lives Matter,” and the other reads “All Communities are Essential - Black Lives Matter.” Both are sponsored by Wayne Action for Racial Equality (W.A.R.E.) Wayne Action for Racial Equality was started 35 years ago by local residents who recognized the need to end racism and promote racial equality for all members of our community through direct action, community education and engagement, and advocacy. The recent local rallies organized by L.E.A.D. (Leaders Ending All Discrimination – a group of Wayne County youth), and the two new W.A.R.E. billboards are responses to increasingly frequent acts of racism throughout the US.

According to WARE member Beth Ares, “although most members of the community seem to have a good relationship with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement, we know that racism impacts so much more than police and community relations.”

WARE is hoping that these billboards will get people wanting to learn more about racism and how we can all work together for change. Suggestions include visiting the WARE book collection at the Newark Public Library, joining the library’s book discussion group, joining WARE or other antiracism organizations.