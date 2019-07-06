"Anything Goes" Art Exhibit open to participation

Wayne Arts introduced the “ANYTHING GOES!” Exhibit in 2017 and it has continued to be such a great success. Participants can set their creativity free again this year by participating in their “2019 ANYTHING GOES”. The exhibit is open to members and the public to participate.

As the title indicates, the exhibit will be accepting any kind of art pieces that show you are thinking outside of the box. Try something out of your comfort zone. Experiment with a new medium. How about art from found objects? Do you use traditional materials in a unique way? Maybe you have a mistake that turned right. Show and share!

There will be cash awards. Entry Fees for up to three (3) pieces: Wayne Arts Member $20 and Non-Member $35 (includes free one-year membership). All proceeds from the exhibit will go to support programs offered to the community by Wayne County Council for the Arts. Additional information and entry form can be found on our website at https://www.wayne-arts.com/calls-for-entries.html or stop in to see us.

A free reception for all the participating artists and the public will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Wayne Art Gallery hours are Friday and Saturday, 12:00 to 3:00 pm and by appointment. Admission is free. Wayne County Council for the Arts is located at 108 W. Miller Street, Newark. For more information, call (315) 331-4593, email info@wayne-arts.com or check out their website at www.wayne-arts.com