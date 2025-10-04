Area RG&E/NYSEG customers voice opinions on proposed rate hikes

Public comment hearings started this week allowing customers to share their opinions on utility providers RG&E and NYSEG’s request for an increase to their delivery rates.

The meetings were scheduled by The New York State Public Service Commission after the companies proposed to increase their delivery revenues. One of the first sessions was held at the Sodus Community Library were nearly two dozen attendees shared and listened to comments from area residents who will be impacted.

Several speakers shared their concerns about not only the rate increases, but also the proposed closing of several in-person customer service centers, one of which resides at 14 State Street in the Town of Sodus.

One speaker noted a recent delivery charge was nearly twice what their supply cost was for the month. "The average person can not continue to afford this."

A gentleman from Webster spoke on the customer service centers, saying it took him four months to resolve an issue that only finally came to a solution upon visiting an in-person customer service center. "Sometimes is takes an actual human who can look at your bill and solve the problem."

Here’s how much the proposal would impact the average residential customer for RG&E:

Natural gas: $18.87 per month (22.2% increase)

Electric: $33.01 per month (26% increase)

Here’s how much the proposal would impact the average residential customer for NYSEG:

Natural Gas: $33.57 per month (33.5% increase)

Electric: $33.12 per month (23.7%)

The utilities are asserting they have thousands of miles of wire, aging substations, and utility poles that need to be replaced and modernized. They say these increases will also help to increase capacity in order to serve new business and support state electric mandates.

Public comments will continue to be accepted through October 24 at dps.ny.gov, by calling the commission’s opinion line at 1-800-335-2120, or by mail to Hon. Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary, Public Service Commission, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12223-1350.