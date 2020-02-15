Area Scouts test out their winter skills at annual Klondike Derby

Seneca Waterways Council’s Mohawk District hosted its annual BSA Klondike Derby Event on January 25th at Camp Hauser in Newark, NY. This annual tradition tests a Scout’s winter skillsets in a variety of outdoor activities. Troop #138 of Newark, led by Jim Crawford, hosted the weekend camping event in which area Scouts completed 12 different activities, including: snow snake, sled race obstacle course, orienteering, fire building, spider web activity, animal identification, Gaga Ball Tournament, slingshot competition, and more! Scouts in attendance included: Pack 44 from Penn Yan, Pack 122 and Pack 138 of Newark, Pack 869 from Lyons, Troop 44 from Penn Yan, Troop 57 from Red Creek, Troop 68 from Hall, Troop 74 from Waterloo, Troop 115 from Wolcott, Troop 122 from Newark and Troop 227 from Lyons.

Many of the activities involved team-building and utilized their camping experience in order to be successful.