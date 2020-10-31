Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 31st 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Artists and Photographers sought to help with County Bicentennial

by WayneTimes.com
October 31, 2020

The Wayne County Bicentennial Committee is looking for  artists and photographers interested in helping  with the Wayne County Bicentennial projects between now and 2023. 

One particular need is for someone to do renderings to illustrate things that happened PRIOR to photography.  These might be line drawings, sketches, watercolors or paintings. 

Wayne County has a LOT of historic sites in Wayne County. The committee has good photos of SOME, but not all. A listing of many of the historic sites can be found at www.waynehistorians.org

As the Committyee works to develop some PowerPoint programs to be used in the promotion of the Wayne County Bicentennial, they will also be   needing some additional photographs.

Anyone interested, can contact Gene Bavis, Co-Chair of the Wayne County Bicentennial Committee at genebavis71@gmail.com or call him at 315-573-2768.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Smith, Hazel E.

SODUS: Age 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Donald) Beckens; granddaughters, Debbie (Josh) Beckens and Michelle (Andy) Lewis. Hazel was a beloved GiGi to her four great-grandchildren Mercede, Matthew, Andrew, and Macy. She was predeceased by her husband, Herman, […]

Read More
McMullen, Philip C.

ONTARIO: Philip passed away on October 23, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 72. He was born in Lyons, NY to the late Cecil and Lerneda McMullen. Philip was predeceased by his brother, Christopher McMullen and sister, Linda Banzon. Philip grew up in Sodus Point, NY and enjoyed spending time by the Lake […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square