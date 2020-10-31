Artists and Photographers sought to help with County Bicentennial

The Wayne County Bicentennial Committee is looking for artists and photographers interested in helping with the Wayne County Bicentennial projects between now and 2023.

One particular need is for someone to do renderings to illustrate things that happened PRIOR to photography. These might be line drawings, sketches, watercolors or paintings.

Wayne County has a LOT of historic sites in Wayne County. The committee has good photos of SOME, but not all. A listing of many of the historic sites can be found at www.waynehistorians.org

As the Committyee works to develop some PowerPoint programs to be used in the promotion of the Wayne County Bicentennial, they will also be needing some additional photographs.

Anyone interested, can contact Gene Bavis, Co-Chair of the Wayne County Bicentennial Committee at genebavis71@gmail.com or call him at 315-573-2768.