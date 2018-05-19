“Bed City” event raises funds for Family Promise of Wayne County

Family Promise of Wayne County is moving closer to its mission to help homeless families regain housing, livelihood, independence, dignity and stability in their lives. “Bed City,” held last week at Park Presbyterian Church and Newark’s Central Park, raised approximately $6,500.

The event featured beds creatively decorated by county-wide youthgroups.Awardsarepresented to Newark Boy Scout Troop #122 for the “most original” and “most appealing to a young boy,” to Sodus Recreation and 21st Century for “most whimsical,” to Newark Interact for “most artistic,” to AECC Softball Team for “mostappealing to a young girl,” to Western Wayne Girl Scout Troop #1111 for “most appealing to a teenager,” and to theFamily Promise Board for “most representing the mission of family promise.” Attendees voted the Sodus group’s bed the “best bed” of event.