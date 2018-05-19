Community
“Bed City” event raises funds for Family Promise of Wayne County
Family Promise of Wayne County is moving closer to its mission to help homeless families regain housing, livelihood, independence, dignity and stability in their lives. “Bed City,” held last week at Park Presbyterian Church and Newark’s Central Park, raised approximately $6,500.
The event featured beds creatively decorated by county-wide youthgroups.Awardsarepresented to Newark Boy Scout Troop #122 for the “most original” and “most appealing to a young boy,” to Sodus Recreation and 21st Century for “most whimsical,” to Newark Interact for “most artistic,” to AECC Softball Team for “mostappealing to a young girl,” to Western Wayne Girl Scout Troop #1111 for “most appealing to a teenager,” and to theFamily Promise Board for “most representing the mission of family promise.” Attendees voted the Sodus group’s bed the “best bed” of event.
Family Promise of Wayne County is one of 200 plus local affiliates of the national organization Family Promise, founded in New Jersey in 1986.
Volunteers use their skills, knowledge and compassion to help homeless neighbors find employment, re-connect with society and restore their dignity.
The local Wayne County affiliate hopes to be serving families this summer. Our current need is for congregations who can offer hospitality space for families for four weeks out of a year. For more information and to join them in this important local mission please contact Linda Werts, 315331-6999.