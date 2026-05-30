Beechwood State Park continuesto see devastating shoreline erosion

Erosion along Lake Ontario has always been an issue, but a look at the last decade shows staggering losses.

The nearly 300 acre park was originally built in the 1920s as a Girl Scout camp, but was taken over by the state back in 1996 following a bankruptcy.

Now 30 years later, the property has seen nearly 80 feet of its shoreline reclaimed by the lake, with trees, soil and even parts of buildings now lost to the water.

Park caretaker Sal Vittozzi was brought on 8 years ago and says he has witnessed firsthand the immense changes around the park.

“A week ago we had a few more trees here than we do now,” Vittozzi told News10NBC’s Kristi Blake in a recent interview.

“The first year I was here, we lost about ten feet, and the edge of the bluff started moving in closer towards the building. The two sitting logs that were in front of the building went in that first year,” Vittozzi said. “So I noticed almost right away.”

Heavily saturated soil, combined with waves and wind has accelerated the erosion. Vittozzi estimates he has lost about 30 trees across the park in the past two and a half months alone.

Vittozzi has reached out to the DEC to see if anything more can be done. He said the town plans to add more signage and put up a small fence, but there is little else that can stop the natural process.

“I wish there was more that myself and the town could do to really end this, but you know, it’s natural, and we just gotta watch and be careful,” Vittozzi said.

Despite the erosion issues, the park remains open and welcomes visitors all season long.

State and local officials urge caution and encourage visitors and campers to stay clear of the cliffs.