“Big Fish” to be presented March 6-8th at Newark High School

Newark High School will present the musical production “Big Fish” March 6th-8th in the NHS auditorium.

So why did Director Emily Howard pick this show?

“I was drawn to “Big Fish” because of the beautiful story and music,” she said. “There is a line right at the beginning of the show – ‘the best part of an adventure is the people you meet.’ I believe firmly that everyone we meet in life becomes part of our own story. I am excited to have this group of students tackle this idea. “Big Fish” revolves around the relationship between a father (Edward) and his son (Will). Edward tells “Big Fish” tales about his past and his skeptical son attempts to find the truth in the stories. There are a few key characters that are literally larger than life (for example a giant, a mermaid, a witch, a werewolf) but ultimately every single person Edward meets in life is part of his adventure.”

Howard said the show is based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton.

“Big Fish” tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest . . . and then some! Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him—most of all, his devoted wife, Sandra. But their son, Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. Overflowing with heart and humor, “Big Fish” is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre—for an experience that’s richer, funnier and bigger than life itself.

“The content of this show requires a real maturity from our actors,” Howard said. “I think audiences are going to be very moved by the story.”

The show will be performed March 6th and 7th at 7 p.m. in the NHS auditorium and at 2 p.m. March 8th.