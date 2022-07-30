Powered by Dark Sky
July 31st 2022, Sunday
Boesel, Palmyra Highway honored for commitment to education

by WayneTimes.com
July 30, 2022

The New York State Local Technical Assistance Program – Cornell Local Roads Program (NYSLTAP– CLRP),  congratulated Michael Boesel with the Town & Village of Palmyra Highway Department on their commitment to furthering their education for the greater good of their community. Michael Boesel has attended the Annual School for Highway Superintendents for 15 years. 

The Annual School for Highway Superintendents, or “Highway School,” is an annual conference that takes place in Ithaca.

According to David Orr, Director of the NYSLTAP Center – Cornell Local Roads Program, “Local roads are vital to so many and the people who manage them deserve respect and support. By taking part in a con-ference devoted to the stewards of New York State’s local roads, we are all embracing the opportunity to recommit to our local communities and honor the people who connect them together.”

Recent Obituaries

Teeter, Brenda Rosario 

LYONS: Brenda Rosario Teeter, age 57, passed away on July 27th, 2022. Friends may call from 11 AM to 1PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY 14489 In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House […]


Motley, Brenda

WILLIAMSON: Age 58, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Rochester General Hospital. Friends and family are invited to her funeral service Saturday, August 6 at 1:00 pm at the Beulah Hill Missionary Baptist Church 5130 Kings Street E. Williamson. Burial will follow in Sodus Rural Cemetery, Route 88, Sodus. Brenda was born on October […]


