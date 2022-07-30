Boesel, Palmyra Highway honored for commitment to education

The New York State Local Technical Assistance Program – Cornell Local Roads Program (NYSLTAP– CLRP), congratulated Michael Boesel with the Town & Village of Palmyra Highway Department on their commitment to furthering their education for the greater good of their community. Michael Boesel has attended the Annual School for Highway Superintendents for 15 years.

The Annual School for Highway Superintendents, or “Highway School,” is an annual conference that takes place in Ithaca.

According to David Orr, Director of the NYSLTAP Center – Cornell Local Roads Program, “Local roads are vital to so many and the people who manage them deserve respect and support. By taking part in a con-ference devoted to the stewards of New York State’s local roads, we are all embracing the opportunity to recommit to our local communities and honor the people who connect them together.”