Bog and Grog back on in Wallington

This year the Wallington Fire Department is adding its 1st Annual UTV/ATV Bog n Grog on August 14th Noon to 5. The annual Fall truck run will be held on September 12th from 12-5pm. Entrance fees are $10.00 12 years old and over, and under 12 years old free for both events. The Bog and Grog is held at the Wallington Fire Department’s hall at 7863 Ridge Road in Sodus. The participants attempt to drive their vehicles through the trenches without getting stuck. There are tow tractors to assist the ones that do get stuck to the cheers from the crowd! These vehicles can be custom made, an older model, or even a newer model, enter at your own risk though. Food and beverages (that would be the grog part) will be available. There is a viewing area on either side of the trenches for those who wish to watch. Rules are simple: 4-wheel drive vehicles only, no dogs, no grills, and must be at least 18 of age to drive with valid driver’s license.

Wallington Fire Dept’s Bog and Grog was started in 1982 and has grown over the years - must be the mud! The original bog, which was a real bog compete with snakes and frogs, has been expanded and improved over the years. The firefighters make sure the mud stays muddy by adding extra water if needed to the “Wallington Soil” which is a real thing per National Cooperative Soil Survey U.S.A.” and is found in “Wayne County, New York; Town of Huron, 300 yards north of Sodus-Wolcott Road, 50 feet east of Shaker Tract Road, in old apple orchard and of course Wallington.

The field has been modified to allow more parking for the hundreds of cars and people who attend from miles around. Up until last year, due to Covid, the bogs were held the 1st Sunday after Mother’s Day and the 1st Sunday after Labor Day. Food and beverages are available on site.

There is no racing and helmets must be worn in open vehicles. More information you can call or text 585-270-9356.