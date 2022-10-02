Book Sale and BBQ at Macedon Library

The Friends of the Macedon Public Library are sponsoring their annual Fall used book sale on Thursday, October 13 through Saturday, October 15. The sale will be in the Community Room of the Library and will feature books, CD’s, DVD’s, videos and puzzles. Fiction works ranging from mysteries, thrillers, romances and classics to books of history, biographies, science and cookbooks will all be for sale. Lots of children’s books will also be included. Prices generally will be from $0.25 to $2.00. The hours for the sale are Thursday, October 13 from 10am – 8pm, Friday, October 14 from 10am – 2pm and Saturday, October 15 from 10am – 2pm. Saturday is our bag sale. You can fill a regular-sized re-usable bag with books for $4.00 or you can purchase a Friends of Macedon Public Library bag for $1.00 and fill it for $3.00. The Friends of the MPL bags can be used again at future Friends of the MPL book sales.

On Saturday, October 15, the Friends of MPL will also be sponsoring their 5th annual Chicken BBQ. Double D’s BBQ and Catering of Canandaigua will be in the Library parking lot from 11:00 to 2:00 pm. (Please note the new time.) Tickets for the take-out dinners are $12.00, for ½ chicken, salt potatoes, mac salad or cole slaw and a roll and butter. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Library or by calling Jane at 315-986-3210 or 585-261-8544. All pre-sale tickets must be purchased by Saturday, October 8 and reserved dinners must be picked up by 1:30 pm.

Although some tickets will be available on the day of the BBQ itself, we recommend purchasing tickets in advance.