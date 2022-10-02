Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 8th 2022, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Book Sale and BBQ at Macedon Library

by WayneTimes.com
October 2, 2022

 The Friends of the Macedon Public Library are sponsoring their annual Fall used book sale on Thursday, October 13 through Saturday, October 15.  The sale will be in the Community Room of the Library and will feature books, CD’s, DVD’s, videos and puzzles.  Fiction works ranging from mysteries, thrillers, romances and classics to books of history, biographies, science and cookbooks will all be for sale. Lots of children’s books will also be included. Prices generally will be from $0.25 to $2.00.  The hours for the sale are Thursday, October 13 from 10am – 8pm, Friday, October 14 from 10am – 2pm and Saturday, October 15 from 10am – 2pm. Saturday is our bag sale. You can fill a regular-sized re-usable bag with books for $4.00 or you can purchase a Friends of Macedon Public Library bag for $1.00 and fill it for $3.00. The Friends of the MPL bags can be used again at future Friends of the MPL book sales.

On Saturday, October 15, the Friends of MPL will also be sponsoring their 5th annual Chicken BBQ. Double D’s BBQ and Catering of Canandaigua will be in the Library parking lot from 11:00 to 2:00 pm. (Please note the new time.) Tickets for the take-out dinners are $12.00, for ½ chicken, salt potatoes, mac salad or cole slaw and a roll and butter. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Library or by calling Jane at 315-986-3210 or 585-261-8544. All pre-sale tickets must be purchased by Saturday, October 8 and reserved dinners must be picked up by 1:30 pm.

Although some tickets will be available on the day of the BBQ itself, we recommend purchasing tickets in advance.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Primmer, Theresa

ONTARIO: Passed away on October 3, 2022 at age 91.  She was predeceased by her son, D. Scott Primmer; parents, Nicholas and Edith Meyer; sister, Elizabeth Meyer; brothers, Nicholas Meyer and Joseph L. Meyer. Theresa is survived by her son, Gregory Primmer; sister, Rita Rose of Atlanta, GA; several nieces and nephews. Theresa was a […]

Read More
Steitler, Clifford F. 

LYONS: Clifford F. Steitler, devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather and true friend, 86, passed away Monday, September 19th, 2022. A memorial service is yet to be determined.  It will be held at the Lyons United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in Cliff’s memory to the Lyons United Methodist Church […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square