Community
Bring on the Books at Ginegaw Park
Come check out the latest addition to Ginegaw Park in Walworth, NY. Greeting you as you enter the playground or prepare to take a hike on one of the Park’s nearby path is a little free standing Library. Get ready for an adventure!
Books will be placed in this free standing Library for you to enjoy. Feel free to take a book and/or share a book.
This Little Free Library is part of Amber Taylor’s Girl Scout Gold Award project. Amber, a Girl Scout of Troop 40978, has a love for reading and a strong desire to share that love with others. She is hoping her Little Free Library encourages people to step away from the electronic world and take a moment to rediscover the joy holding and reading a book can bring.
You can help out by bringing a book to share or by taking a book and spreading the word.