Bring on the Books at Ginegaw Park

Come check out the latest addition to Ginegaw Park in Walworth, NY. Greeting you as you enter the playground or prepare to take a hike on one of the Park’s nearby path is a little free standing Library. Get ready for an adventure!

Books will be placed in this free standing Library for you to enjoy. Feel free to take a book and/or share a book.

This Little Free Library is part of Amber Taylor’s Girl Scout Gold Award project. Amber, a Girl Scout of Troop 40978, has a love for reading and a strong desire to share that love with others. She is hoping her Little Free Library encourages people to step away from the electronic world and take a moment to rediscover the joy holding and reading a book can bring.

You can help out by bringing a book to share or by taking a book and spreading the word.