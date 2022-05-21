Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 21st 2022, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

BSA Life Scout Brea Shaver Rappels Kodak Tower

by WayneTimes.com
May 21, 2022

Scouts BSA Life Scout Brea Shaver got a chance to do something most of us would be unwilling to do.  Last Friday, she rappelled 21 stories down the outside  of the  Kodak tower in Rochester.  Brea is in the eighth grade and Senior Patrol leader of Scouts BSA Troop 6125 of Williamson.

Thanks to the generosity of Pace Electronics of Williamson, Brea was offered this opportunity as part of Seneca Waterways  council “21 Stories for Scouting.”  Although she had done rappelling with her troop in the Fall, she went through additional training over the last few weeks to get ready.  Obviously she was nervous but climbed over the edge of the building and made her way to the bottom.

Brea loves the outdoors and is no stranger to high adventure activities. She has climbed an Adirondack high peak, gone back packing camping, and hiking. She is an athlete as well participating in school athletics and has her first-degree black belt and is working towards her second-degeee black belt In Kuk Sool Won martial arts. In addition she had the lead in the middle school play this past fall.

Young ladies are invited to join Brea in Troop 6125 and get a taste of outdoor adventure. There is no guarantee you will be able to rappel down Kodak Tower, but you are guaranteed to do things you haven’t done before and have fun as well. Contact Scoutmaster Mrs Shaver 315-589-2101.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Ford, Ruth M. (Goodman)

 FAIRPORT (FORMERLY OF MACEDON): Ruth Marie (Goodman) Ford, daughter of the late Marvin and Hazel Goodman, was born on January 10, 1933, in Lyons, NY, and passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022, in Rochester, NY, at age 89 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Ford; her daughter, Karen Fisher; […]

Read More
Plummer, Fredrick J.

 SODUS:  Entered into rest on November 30, 2021 at age 85. Predeceased by his parents: Ernest and Ella Marlatt Plummer. Fred proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1959-1961.  He retired from Kodak after many years and then went onto be a school bus driver for Sodus Central School District. Survived by […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square