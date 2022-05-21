BSA Life Scout Brea Shaver Rappels Kodak Tower

Scouts BSA Life Scout Brea Shaver got a chance to do something most of us would be unwilling to do. Last Friday, she rappelled 21 stories down the outside of the Kodak tower in Rochester. Brea is in the eighth grade and Senior Patrol leader of Scouts BSA Troop 6125 of Williamson.

Thanks to the generosity of Pace Electronics of Williamson, Brea was offered this opportunity as part of Seneca Waterways council “21 Stories for Scouting.” Although she had done rappelling with her troop in the Fall, she went through additional training over the last few weeks to get ready. Obviously she was nervous but climbed over the edge of the building and made her way to the bottom.

Brea loves the outdoors and is no stranger to high adventure activities. She has climbed an Adirondack high peak, gone back packing camping, and hiking. She is an athlete as well participating in school athletics and has her first-degree black belt and is working towards her second-degeee black belt In Kuk Sool Won martial arts. In addition she had the lead in the middle school play this past fall.

Young ladies are invited to join Brea in Troop 6125 and get a taste of outdoor adventure. There is no guarantee you will be able to rappel down Kodak Tower, but you are guaranteed to do things you haven’t done before and have fun as well. Contact Scoutmaster Mrs Shaver 315-589-2101.