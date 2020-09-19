Calling all artists for Canaltown Virtual Art Festival

The Palmyra Community Library has established the Canaltown Virtual Art Festival in lieu of the annual Canaltown Days Art Show, normally held at the library during Canaltown Days.

The library wants to help area artists get their work into the heart and hands of the public during these restrictive times.

The library is hosting the Art Festival from their website at http://www.palmyracommunitylibrary.org/virtual-art-festival. Click the link and simply fill out the form to register a picture indicative of your work, a brief introduction to you and your work, and contact information. All Wayne County and greater county-area artists are welcome to submit their work.

Art Lovers. To view some fabulous artwork and to contact any of the listed artists, simple go to the above link.

For questions, please contact the library at 315-597-5276 or Betsy Lewis at blewis@pls-net.org.