September 19th 2020, Saturday
Calling all artists for Canaltown Virtual Art Festival

by WayneTimes.com
September 19, 2020

The Palmyra Community Library has established the Canaltown Virtual Art Festival in lieu of the annual Canaltown Days Art Show, normally held at the library during Canaltown Days. 

The library wants to help area artists get their work into the heart and hands of the public during these restrictive times.

The library is hosting the Art Festival from their website at http://www.palmyracommunitylibrary.org/virtual-art-festival. Click the link and simply fill out the form to register a picture indicative of your work, a brief introduction to you and your work, and contact information. All Wayne County and greater county-area artists are welcome to submit their work.

Art Lovers. To view some fabulous artwork and to contact any of the listed artists, simple go to the above link. 

For questions, please contact the library at 315-597-5276 or Betsy Lewis at blewis@pls-net.org. 

Voorhees-Mason, Vivian

MARION/MACEDON: Entered into rest on September 16, 2020 at the age of 93. She is predeceased by her husbands, Donald Voorhees and Victor Mason; brother, Norton King; sister’s, Jane Hill, Leah Adams and Marlyn Thayer;. Survived by loving children, Nancy (Gerald) Frizelle, Kevin (Robin) Voorhees, Brenda Voorhees, Brian (Amy) Voorhees and Barry Voorhees; 7 grandchildren, […]

Decker, Harvey

NEWARK: Harvey Frank Decker, 56, died on Sunday (April 12, 2020) while in “comfort care” at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. A Mass of Christian Burial will be heldat 11 AM on Saturday, (Sept. 26th)  at St. Michael Church 401 S. Main St. in Newark.  Burial was in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may […]

