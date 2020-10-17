Calling All Local Pumpkin Carvers

Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County and Macedon Public Library have teamed up to create an event to support literacy and give families a fun Halloween activity to enjoy.

On Friday, October 30th, families can register to participate in a pumpkin walk with pumpkins carved by local businesses, nonprofits and individuals.

All creative pumpkin carvers in the area are cordially invited to register to pick up a pumpkin to carve and enter in the event. Thanks to funding ALPCO Recycling and Reliant Credit Union, there are 50 pumpkins available at no charge to the first 50 businesses, nonprofits or individuals who register to reserve one. Pumpkins will be available at the library beginning on Monday, October 19th. If pumpkins run out, anyone who wishes to enter a pumpkin they have purchased independently is welcome to do so. All pumpkins must be brought to the library (located on 30 Main Street in Macedon) between 4 and 7 pm on October 29th or between 10 am and 1 pm on October 30th. Please write the name and phone number of the business, nonprofit or individual that the pumpkin represents on a label or piece of masking tape and adhere this to the bottom of the pumpkin.

Families attending the pumpkin walk will be able to choose to vote for their favorite pumpkin by placing a dollar in a jar located next to the pumpkin. The pumpkin earning the most “dollar ballots” will be declared the “Jack-o’-Lantern of the Year” and the individual or organization who created the pumpkin will receive a plaque. All proceeds from the vote will benefit the wide range of programs Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County implements for children, teens and adults.

Please call 315-986-5932 and ask for Stacey Wicksall if you have any questions about the event and/or to register for a pumpkin to carve.