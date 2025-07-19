Canal champion Bob Stopper receives"New Yorker Award” from NY State Tourism

The Wayne County Office of Tourism and Wayne County Historical Society are proud to announce that Robert A. “Bob” Stopper of Lyons, NY, has been honored with the prestigious New Yorker Award by the New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA), recognizing his extraordinary volunteer commitment to heritage tourism, community hospitality, and the Erie Canal legacy.

For over a decade, Bob has led a group of volunteer greeters in Lyons and who follow his lead in going far beyond the call of duty—greeting nearly every docked boater with a handshake, a smile, and a story. Bob’s encyclopedic knowledge of canal history, paired with his natural storytelling ability, has turned routine travel stops into immersive and memorable cultural encounters.

For the last two decades, Wayne County Tourism Director, Christine Worth, has worked with Stopper on canal-related projects and promotions. “I can’t say enough about the passion that flows so genuinely from Bob,” she stated. “His enthusiasm is infectious and is full of the human touch that visitors are truly seeking when they visit.” It was her nomination to NYSTIA that spearheaded the collective support from other organizations for this statewide recognition.

In addition to his work with the boating community, Bob is a contributor in the Wayne County History Museum’s newest exhibit, Capture the Canal, contributing photographs, memorabilia, ephemera, and research materials he’s collected over decades. His contributions helped bring the exhibit to life—and he even did a special interview with host Deb Hall on the museum’s podcast, Unlock Wayne County. He was also featured by photojournalist Mackenzie Stevenson in her recent book, Channeling New York. (photo credit)

Bob will soon lend his distinctive voice and passion to an upcoming museum fundraiser where he will be narrating seven Wayne County Bicentennial Erie Canal Boat Tours in August. Passengers will enjoy not just a ride on the canal, but a full journey through time and local lore. With Bob at the microphone on the 50-passenger pontoon boat provided by Finger Lakes Water Adventure, visitors will travel through locks and gain insight into the people, places, and stories that shaped canal life in Wayne County and beyond.

“Bob Stopper is more than a volunteer—he’s a force of nature,” said Hall. “He connects with people, preserves stories, takes tons of pictures, and constantly reminds us to stay sane and to use wisely the power we all possess to make a difference.” For locals and travelers alike, Bob Stopper may be just another welcoming face of the canal, but today, his well-earned recognition will be officially celebrated on the statewide stage.