Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 23rd 2022, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

CCE announces their vegetable gardening workshop

by WayneTimes.com
April 23, 2022

Learn how to get more from your gardening space and bring a sweet potato plant home when you attend our Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County Master Gardeners 2 session Vegetable Gardening Workshop! The workshop will be on Saturday, May 21st from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County, 1581 Rt. 88 N. Newark, NY 14513

Registration opens Monday, May 2nd.  Spaces are limited and filled on a first-paid basis. 

To register, send $5.00 per person, payable to CCE Wayne County, (IMPORTANT: note MGV Veg. Workshop on your check and include a phone number) To register you can also stop by our office M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Masks are required at this event.

This 2-session workshop will include: “Vegetable Garden Planning… The Time-Space Continuum” – make the most of your gardening space through garden planning. Topics covered include space-saving techniques, amount to plant, spacing/variety selection, when to plant, succession planting, and crop rotation. 

 And “Growing Sweet Potatoes at Home” - learn everything you need to know from propagation to storage and go home with a sweet potato plant to grow in your garden or a large container.

For more information call: (315)331-8415

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Munson, Denise R.

 MACEDON: Denise passed April 19, 2022 after a valiant battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, David; her children, Richard and Virginia; her parents, Daniel and Gemma Colasanti of Syracuse; her sister, Mary Pat (Timothy) Mahar of Baldwinsville; her brother, Daniel (Kimberly) Colasanti of Liverpool; a niece, nephews and many […]

Read More
Fowler, Harvey E. “Harv”

CLYDE: Passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the age of 95.  He was a lifelong resident of Clyde. Survived by his wife of 73 years, Kathryn Butler Fowler, children Patricia, Harvey (Nancy) Jr., Julie (Joe) Mestnik, Mark (Diana). Grandchildren Evelyn (Randy) Rice, Sarah Stanley, Nicholas, Michael and Alex Fowler, Great-grandchildren Aliyah Fowler, Landon […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square