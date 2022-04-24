CCE announces their vegetable gardening workshop

Learn how to get more from your gardening space and bring a sweet potato plant home when you attend our Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County Master Gardeners 2 session Vegetable Gardening Workshop! The workshop will be on Saturday, May 21st from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County, 1581 Rt. 88 N. Newark, NY 14513

Registration opens Monday, May 2nd. Spaces are limited and filled on a first-paid basis.

To register, send $5.00 per person, payable to CCE Wayne County, (IMPORTANT: note MGV Veg. Workshop on your check and include a phone number) To register you can also stop by our office M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Masks are required at this event.

This 2-session workshop will include: “Vegetable Garden Planning… The Time-Space Continuum” – make the most of your gardening space through garden planning. Topics covered include space-saving techniques, amount to plant, spacing/variety selection, when to plant, succession planting, and crop rotation.

And “Growing Sweet Potatoes at Home” - learn everything you need to know from propagation to storage and go home with a sweet potato plant to grow in your garden or a large container.

For more information call: (315)331-8415