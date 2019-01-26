CCE presents Bluebirds & More, February 23

Come out on February 23rd at 1:00 pm for “Bluebirds and More” from John Rogers, Co-founder and lifetime board member of the NYS Bluebird Society. He has received numerous awards for his bluebird conservation work, maintained a trail of bluebird nest boxes in central NY for over 4 decades and presented his bluebird workshops for hundreds of organizations in 12 states and 2 Canadian provinces.

His inspirational PowerPoint presentation encompasses the life history of the Eastern Bluebird, other birds that nest in bluebird boxes, nest box management, and more. The focus definitely is on bluebirds, but John also shares his love for the natural world, with just a sprinkling of wildflowers, butterflies, other birds included. With beautiful photographs, sounds, and a sincere, enthusiastic presentation style, this program is of interest to anyone who appreciates nature.

In addition to his presentation, there will be a limited number of bluebird box kits available for attendees to purchase –s ee registration info below for details.

The presentation will be at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County, 1581 Rte. 88 N. in Newark, NY.

Registration is required by Monday, February 18th. This program is for adult audiences.

Presentation only (approx.1 hour) $3.00 per person – cash only (exact amount), at door on the day of the event.

Presentation plus bluebird house kit & instruction (approx.1.5 hours total time) $12.00 per person – Pay at the door- cash only (exact amount). Kits will be limited to the first 35 who register for the house kit – payment will be due on the day of the event.

To register, call CCE Wayne County (315) 331-8415 or stop by our office – 1581 Rte. 88 N., Newark, NY 14513. Please provide a contact e-mail or phone number so we can reach you should we need to cancel. Pay at the door on the day of the event, cash only, exact change please.