Celebrate Pirate Weekend with Historic Palmyra August 10-11

Join Historic Palmyra this Pirate Weekend for the Pirate Whitley Ghost Walk and Hunt on August 10th, 8pm-10pm. This walking tour gives you the chills and thrills in the darkened streets of Palmyra. From Market St. to E. Main St. you will learn about the darker side of history. There will be one hour of a ghost walk and one hour of ghost hunting in the museums of Palmyra. Please meet at the Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St., Palmyra. Admission is $10/person and can be purchased online or at-the-door.

On August 11th, stop by for Historic Palmyra’s Erie Canal Pirate Weekend at the Museums, starting at 132 Market St., Palmyra. All museums will be open 11am-4pm at discounted pirate pricing: $2 permuseum, $5 trail pass, and no charge for children 15 and under. Join HistoricPalmyra for Pirate Whitley’s Haunted History: live and dead pirates, skulls and treasures suitable for the younger and older folks. Don’t forget to