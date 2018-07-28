Community
Celebrate Pirate Weekend with Historic Palmyra August 10-11
Join Historic Palmyra this Pirate Weekend for the Pirate Whitley Ghost Walk and Hunt on August 10th, 8pm-10pm. This walking tour gives you the chills and thrills in the darkened streets of Palmyra. From Market St. to E. Main St. you will learn about the darker side of history. There will be one hour of a ghost walk and one hour of ghost hunting in the museums of Palmyra. Please meet at the Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St., Palmyra. Admission is $10/person and can be purchased online or at-the-door.
On August 11th, stop by for Historic Palmyra’s Erie Canal Pirate Weekend at the Museums, starting at 132 Market St., Palmyra. All museums will be open 11am-4pm at discounted pirate pricing: $2 permuseum, $5 trail pass, and no charge for children 15 and under. Join HistoricPalmyra for Pirate Whitley’s Haunted History: live and dead pirates, skulls and treasures suitable for the younger and older folks. Don’t forget to
pick up some pirate gear from the sales table. Stories will be told by Bloody Mary in the yard of the Historical Museum, 132 Market St., and free to all, 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm.
About the museums: Historic Palmyra is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving the history and architectural heritage of Palmyra, New York. Once known as the “Queen of Erie Canal towns,” Palmyra boasts an astonishing array of architecture, ranging from the early 1800’s to Victorian era grandeur. Historic Palmyra’s mission is to save the history of Palmyra and vicinity through the preservation of architecture, artifacts, and archives. The museums can be visited for Trail Pass tours with an associated fee at 132 Market St., Palmyra during their summer hours, Tues-Sat 10:30 am – 4:30 pm. They can be contacted at 315-597-6981 or visited online at historicpalmyrany.com.