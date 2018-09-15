Celebrating 21 years of Apple touring in Wayne County

The annual Wayne County Apple Tour celebrates its 21st birthday this fall. Since 1997, apple lovers throughout western and central New York have explored Wayne County to pick fresh apples, enjoy the fall colors, and enjoy a day of family fun. The Apple Tour tradition has grown through the years, and so has its offerings for adults. Now home to three wineries, three cideries and one distillery, there’s plenty for friends, couples, and even Mom and Dad to enjoy.

In 2017, the tour won a New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA) Tourism Excellence Cultural Heritage Award.

Wayne County Tourism partners with 13 local businesses to host the tour. The tour runs throughout October, giving visitors a chance to experience apple harvest at as many farm markets, apple orchards, wineries and cideries as they can. Every stop visited earns a stamp on the tour map, that can be mailed to the Tourism Office, postmarked by November 6 for a chance to win a gift basket. Download the tour map at www.appletastingtour.com, or pick up a copy at any tour stop.

Three stops are also celebrating a milestone birthday in 2018. Thorpe Vineyards, recently featured in national publication Bustle as a women-led winery, turns 30 this year. Long Acre Farms, home of the original Amazing Maize Maze and J.D. Wine Cellars, celebrates 25 years and Young Sommer Winery reaches its 10-year anniversary this year.

Wayne County is the largest apple-producing county in New York State. A “Tasting Weekend” from October 5-8 (Columbus Day Weekend) boasts plentiful activities and extra celebrations along the trail over the holiday weekend.

• Enjoy wine tasting at Thorpe Vineyards, Young Sommer Winery and JD Wine Cellars.

• Try a glass of hard cider at Rootstock Ciderworks, Embark Craft Ciderworks at Lagoner Farm, or Old Goat Cidery at The Apple Shed.

• Sample locally distilled spirits made from local apples at Apple County Spirits.

• Pick your own apples at one of the many farms and apple orchards on the tour.

• Stop for lunch at the café at Lagoner Farms.

• Escape the Amazing Maize Maze at Long Acre Farms.

• Kids can play at many stops on the tour, with hayrides and more.

• Find your new favorite apple by tasting all the varieties at 10 farm markets.

• Stock up on fall goodies like fresh pies, apple salsa and homemade preserves.

• Take home colorful mums and bright orange pumpkins.

The 13 Apple Tasting Tour stops are: Apple Country Spirits & Rootstock Ciderworks, 3274 Eddy Road, Williamson; Apple Town Farm Market, 4734 Route 104, Williamson; Burnaps Farm Market & Garden Café, 7277 Maple Avenue, Sodus; Lagoner Farm Market & Embark Craft Ciderworks, 6895 Lake Avenue, Williamson; Long Acre Farms & JD Wine Cellars, 1342 Eddy Road, Macedon; Morgan’s Farm Market, 3821 Cory Corners Road, Marion; Mackquinle Farm, 5630 Norris Road, North Rose; Orbaker’s Fruit Farm, 3451 Lake Road, Williamson; The Apple Shed & Old Goat Cidery, 3391 Fairville-Maple Ridge Road, Newark; Thorpe Vineyard, 8150 Chimney Heights Boulevard, Wolcott; Wagers Country Apple, 7047 Main Street, Red Creek; Wayside Farms, 12624 Ridge Road, Wolcott; Young Sommer Winery, 4287 Jersey Road, Williamson.

For information and directions to each site, visit www.appletastingtour.com for a mobile locator or call Wayne County Tourism at 800-527-6510.