Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 22nd 2022, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Celebrating decades of service

by WayneTimes.com
January 22, 2022

Celebrating the Retirement of Pamela J. Martstiner, at the Wayne County Board of Supervisors Meeting on January 18, 2022: Pam is pictured with Macedon Town Supervisor Kim Leonard.

Pamela J. Marsteiner became an employee of the Wayne County  Department of Aging and Youth in January 1990 as a Clerk-Typist, advancing to Senior Clerk-Typist in 1998 until her retirement this month. D uring her tenure with the County, Pam has always been professional and cooperative with County departments and employees. 

She has always been willing to assist anyone who walks through the door and proven herself to be a valuable employee to the Department of Aging and Youth. Pam has been responsible for keeping Department financial records and performing related fiscal tasks for the Office’s use of submission to State and Federal agencies; and has never lost sight of what the Department of Aging and Youth stands for and has provided valuable support through her efforts. 

Pam’s good works, worth ethic, and character are in inspiration and good example for  all and Wayne County is a better place because of her.  The County of Wayne extended its deepest appreciation to Pamela J. Marsteiner for the outstanding work she has performed during her thirty-two years of service with the Wayne County Department of Aging and Youth and wish her good health and much happiness during her retirement. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Gladden, Lillie Mae

ROCHESTER/LYONS: Lillie Mae Gladden, 87, died on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Rochester Center for Rehabilitation.  A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 4, 2022 at South Lyons Cemetery. Mrs. Gladden was born in Thomasville, Georgia on June 16, 1934. A graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1954. She […]

Read More
Hudak, Barbara G.

 PALMYRA/MACEDON, NY:  Barbara passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the age of 78. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John ‘Jace’ Hudak; sons Michael (Andrea) Hudak and Joshua (Jennifer) Hudak; seven grandchildren; Jami, Sylvia, Maya, Sebastian, Ryan, and Teagan;  brother William (Linda) Ghedi, and brother-in-law Robert (Patti) Hudak. Predeceased by her brother Robert […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square