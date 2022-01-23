Celebrating decades of service

Celebrating the Retirement of Pamela J. Martstiner, at the Wayne County Board of Supervisors Meeting on January 18, 2022: Pam is pictured with Macedon Town Supervisor Kim Leonard.

Pamela J. Marsteiner became an employee of the Wayne County Department of Aging and Youth in January 1990 as a Clerk-Typist, advancing to Senior Clerk-Typist in 1998 until her retirement this month. D uring her tenure with the County, Pam has always been professional and cooperative with County departments and employees.

She has always been willing to assist anyone who walks through the door and proven herself to be a valuable employee to the Department of Aging and Youth. Pam has been responsible for keeping Department financial records and performing related fiscal tasks for the Office’s use of submission to State and Federal agencies; and has never lost sight of what the Department of Aging and Youth stands for and has provided valuable support through her efforts.

Pam’s good works, worth ethic, and character are in inspiration and good example for all and Wayne County is a better place because of her. The County of Wayne extended its deepest appreciation to Pamela J. Marsteiner for the outstanding work she has performed during her thirty-two years of service with the Wayne County Department of Aging and Youth and wish her good health and much happiness during her retirement.